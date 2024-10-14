Kichcha Sudeep announces that Bigg Boss Kannada 11 will be his final season as host: ‘Time for me to move on’

Kichcha Sudeep, the face of Bigg Boss Kannada for over a decade, has announced that season 11 will be his final season as the show's host. The actor, who hosted 11 successful seasons, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to thank fans for their love and support. (Also Read: Billa Ranga Baasha: Kichcha Sudeep's new film with HanuMan producers, Vikrant Rona director set in 2209 AD) Actor Kichcha Sudeepa has been hosting Bigg Boss Kannada since its first season.

Kichcha Sudeep's last Bigg Boss season

Sudeep has been the host of Bigg Boss Kannada since its first season premiered in 2013. He has also been the host of Bigg Boss Kannada mini season in 2021 and Bigg Boss Kannada OTT in 2022.

Announcing the news, he wrote on X, “Thank you all for the great response shown towards #BBK11. The TVR (number) speaks in volumes about the love you all have shown towards the show and me. It's been a great 10 1 years of travel together, and it's time for me to move on with what I need to do.”

“This will be my last season as a host for BBK, and I truly believe that my decision will be respected by my colors and all those who have followed BB all these years. Let's make this season the best, and I, too, shall entertain you all to my best. Luv & Hugs. Thank you all for this,” the actor added.

Season 11 of Bigg Boss Kannada premiered on Colours Kannada on September 29 with the theme Heaven and Hell. Fans seemed shocked with the announcement, pleading with him in the comments, not to leave the show.

One fan wrote, “Please don't leave Biggboss it's my sincere request. I can't even imagine #BBK without you boss.” Another drew an IPL analogy, “If we have to describe this in IPL terms. It's more like virat kohli leaving RCB.” One declared, “Then this will be my last season watching BBK.”

Not everyone was unhappy with the decision though, because one fan commented, “The decision is most Appreciated Anna! Let's focus (well we are been focused) on movies.”

Upcoming work

Meanwhile, Sudeep is set to star in director Anup Bhandari's upcoming film Billa Ranga Baasha. The film's concept video was unveiled last month on Sudeep's 51st birthday. Billa Ranga Baasha is set to release in all major languages, though further details of the film have yet to be revealed. He will also star in a film titled Max.