Kichcha Sudeep shot BB Kannada during mom's hospitalisation: ‘I have no words to express the pain’

Kichcha Sudeep penned a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter) after his mother, Saroja Sanjeev, died on Sunday morning. The actor detailed the last moments he spent with her, revealing that he was shooting for a Bigg Boss Kannada episode when she was hospitalised. He also wrote about how his life changed within hours. (Also Read: Kichcha Sudeep's daughter calls out ‘inhumane’ people after grandma's death: ‘When my father was crying…’) Kichcha Sudeep wrote about how his mother would wish him in the morning everyday.

Kichcha Sudeep on his mother

Sudeep called his mother the ‘most unbiased, loving, forgiving, caring and giving’ person he knows, calling her his ‘true god in the form of a human’. He also wrote that she was his ‘first fan’ who ‘loved the worst’ of his films.

“I have no words to express the pain I feel right now, I'm unable to accept the Void nor come to terms with what has happened. Everything changed in 24 hours,” he wrote, adding that he was shooting for Bigg Boss Kannada’s Saturday episode when he heard of her hospitalisation.

“Every morning, the 1st buzz on my phone would be her text, aound 5.30am Wishing me, "Good morning kanda" . I received her last txt on Friday, 18th October. I didn't see her text the next day when i woke up while at BB. 1st time in so many years. I did send her my morning txt and wanted to cal and enquire if everything was OK,” wrote Sudeep, adding that he was distracted by work till he got the call that she was hospitalised.

Shooting for Bigg Boss despite it all

Sudeep wrote that he called his sister, who was at the hospital, spoke to the doctors and continued to shoot despite a message being passed to his team that she was critical. “This helplessness is something I experienced for the first time. Here, I am handling the Saturday's episode; dealing with several issues, and a fear in mind about my mother. If I yet sailed through that episode shoot with calm, I owe it to my mother for having taught me how to stay with the job I have accepted amidst all chaos. A principle to be precise.”

Sudeep rushed to the hospital after shooting for the episode but his mother was already on ventilator by then. “I couldn't see my mother while she was still conscious. She did put up a fight before she gave in on Sunday early morning. Everything,,,,, just about everything changed in just a few hours. I don't know how to undo this. I don't know how to accept this reality, that has hit us. My mother, the one who gave such a tight hug before I left for the shoot, was no more within the next few hours.”

He ended the note by writing that the day she died was an ‘auspicious day’ and it was ‘nature and God’s choice’ to ‘take her from this earth’. He also thanked everyone who turned up to pay their respects and paid him condolences. He ended the note with, “My mother ,,, the most precious pearl of my life is gone. I'm sure she has reached a place filled with peace. Rest well, amma,,,I love you, and i miss you terribly, Deepu.”

Saroja Sanjeev’s death

Saroja died on Sunday morning at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, according to ANI. She was receiving treatment for age-related health complications. Her body was brought back to Sudeep’s residence in JP Nagar so people could pay their respects. Sudeep’s daughter, Sanvi Sudeep, called out people visiting them on her Instagram stories for being insensitive and ‘shoving cameras’ in their faces while they were grieving.