Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev, Subhashree Ganguly express grief over tragedy, send condolences to victims’ families

Several actors from the Bengali film industry expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede incident at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal remains sealed following a stampede, in Kolkata, Sunday, (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI10_18_2026_000164A) (PTI)

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The stampede occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday amid a massive rush of devotees, killing 19 people and injuring 25 others.

Dev shares note

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Actor Dev took to Facebook and wrote, "The unfortunate incident at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal is deeply distressing and heartbreaking. A festival that brings millions together in joy, devotion and celebration should have never become a reason for mishap and tragedy. My deepest condolences go out to the ones who have lost their loved ones in this tragic incident.

Deep Dive What caused the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede in Kolkata? Rain drove devotees into the pandal through a narrow bylane, where crowds were already packed in. Slippery streets, narrow entry and exit routes, poor crowd management and an announcement warning that the pandal might collapse contributed to the panic. How many people died or were injured in the Chorbagan stampede? The stampede killed 19 people and injured 25 others. The incident occurred around 7.30pm on Saptami at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. What investigation and legal action followed the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede? Seven people had been arrested, mostly pandal organisers. A Special Investigation Team headed by a sitting Calcutta High Court judge was announced, and police collected CCTV footage to investigate possible lapses.

I pray to Maa Durga to protect all her devotees and watch over our beloved City of Joy. May her divine blessings keep everyone safe.

May Bengal’s biggest festival remain a celebration of happiness, faith and togetherness and never turn into a nightmare for its people."

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Prosenjit's statement

{{^usCountry}} Prosenjit Chatterjee expressed deep sorrow and wrote in Bengali, “I am unable to accept this tragic incident in Chorbagan. I cannot even imagine that the joyous moments of the festival would be overshadowed by such sadness. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prosenjit Chatterjee expressed deep sorrow and wrote in Bengali, “I am unable to accept this tragic incident in Chorbagan. I cannot even imagine that the joyous moments of the festival would be overshadowed by such sadness. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.” {{/usCountry}}

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Subhashree Ganguly wrote, “The lights of this festival have dimmed because of the tragedy that unfolded at Chorbagan. Within moments, so many families lost their loved ones and their dreams collapsed. No words can express what this grief must be. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this unimaginable tragedy. I pray for the speedy recovery of the ones who are injured.”

Subhashree Ganguly via Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, National Award-winning actor Sudipta Chakraborty urged other committees to show some empathy and stop the loudspeakers and the songs at the wake of such a horrific tragedy in Kolkata.

More details about the stampede

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The stampede broke out at around 7.30 pm at Chor Bagan, a popular Durga Puja venue in north Kolkata, as crowds pushed through a narrow bylane on Saptami, the seventh day of the festival. Heavy rain had left the streets slippery.

Located less than 2 km from Howrah Bridge, Chor Bagan is among Kolkata’s oldest Durga Puja pandals. Eyewitnesses said people seeking shelter from the rain rushed towards the venue through the narrow lane. Within seconds, several people slipped and fell on top of one another, triggering a chain reaction. Seven people – mostly the pandal organisers – have been arrested so far in connection with the stampede.

Eyewitnesses said people seeking shelter from the rain rushed towards the pandal through the narrow lane. Those inside refused to step out in the rain, while more people pushed in through both the entrance and the exit. Within seconds, people slipped and fell over each other, triggering a cascade.

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“It was then that the organisers started announcing that the pandal could collapse and the people should leave. There was an announcement and the volunteers at the pandal started blowing whistles. This apparently triggered the stampede," a police officer told HT.