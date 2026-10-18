How crowds turn deadly: The physics and psychology of stampedes, after 19 die at Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata

In many ways, what happened during the stampede at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday that killed 19 and injured several, was typical of other deadly stampedes over the years. The trigger itself may be unique to each stampede. What followed, however, has been common to many other stampedes: individuals slipping and falling, then panicking, jostling and falling over one another while looking for elusive exit routes in a crammed area. Footwear and other items lie scattered at the site after the stampede at Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI) The study of stampedes, which has picked up in recent decades, involves a lot more than the psychology of people moving haphazardly in a panic. More precisely, it is the study of crowd dynamics, of which stampede events are an inevitable part, that has become a diverse field today with lessons to offer, partly because of the modern tools available to computer modelling, and largely because understanding crowd behaviour can lead to preventive measures against high-risk events, particularly stampedes. ‘Black hole’ in a stampede In many stampedes, deaths occur as a result of a phenomenon that researcher Dirk Helbing describes as the “black hole effect”. Helbing, a professor of computational social science at ETH Zurich, is a leading global expert on crowd dynamics; his analysis of the Hajj crowds following a stampede during the 2006 pilgrimage, which caused 362 deaths, led the authorities to introduce new control measures, particularly in Mina. Also read | Rain, narrow gates, mic warning led to Kolkata stampede that killed 19; Instagram clip showed risk days earlier Helbing describes the “black hole effect” in a 2014 paper in the Journal of Statistical Physics. When people are moving in a tightly packed crowd, the contact between their bodies causes physical forces to be transmitted from one individual to another. These forces may add up and create unpredictable “force chains” pushing the individuals from various directions. Eventually, these pushes may reach a level that can cause one or more individuals to stumble and fall.

Family members and relatives mourn during the death of the victims of the stampede. (PTI)

Such a fall, in turn, creates a “hole” in the crowd. This breaks the balance of forces among the surrounding people: they are still being pushed from behind, but no longer from the front because of the “hole”. “Therefore, people in the neighbourhood tend to lose their equilibrium and fall also. Consequently, people will be piled up. Those on the ground suffer from the weight [of other individuals] and have difficulty breathing,” Helbing told HT. He believes this is more or less what happened in Hathras in 2024, going by what he has seen in videos after the incident. The dynamics of crowds Identifying such factors comes from the study of crowd dynamics, which straddles diverse fields such as modelling, engineering, and physics, while also factoring in the psychology that determines how individuals behave in a crowd. “It requires a combination of macroscopic, microscopic, activity-travel behaviour, and crowd behavioural/psychological studies, to get a comprehensive understanding of crowd dynamics and crowd risk-situations,” said Ashish Verma, professor of civil engineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), whose extensive research on the subject includes heading a 300-page report on the dynamics of the 2016 Kumbh Mela crowd in Ujjain. The report, prepared by Verma’s transportation engineering lab at IISc, was published in 2019. Also read | ‘Pandal will collapse, please leave’: Warning over mic set off Kolkata stampede, 19 dead “Through scientific understanding of crowd dynamics, it is possible to predict crowd behaviour in normal and unexpected situations, and more importantly to control and contain their negative impact in terms of crowd risk situation,” Verma told HT. Researchers can observe a crowd at various scales. In some models, they borrow from fluid dynamics; just as molecules interact in a fluid medium, individuals too interact in various ways in a dense crowd, which is viewed as a continuous medium. Other models look at the density and velocity of an entire crowd and how these change in space and time, or how a queue in certain areas changes with time.

An injured person on a stretcher at Kolkata Medical College, following a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI)