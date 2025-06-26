Lijo Jose Pellissery’s must-watch movies to stream on OTT: Churuli, Jallikattu and more

Lijo Jose Pellissery has established himself as one of the unique voices from Malayalam cinema, carving a space for his brand of movies with his trademark filmmaking. Considered one of the most prolific among the new-age directors from Malayalam, Lijo Jose Pellissery has made several notable films such as Jallikattu, Ea Ma Yau, Churuli and more. Let’s take a look at some of Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s must-watch movies and where to stream them on OTT. Jallikattu, Churuli

5 Lijo Jose Pellissery movies to watch on OTT

This action-packed film follows the chaotic events after one of the bulls of butcher Kalan Varkey’s escapes and causes mayhem in the rural village. Antony Varghese and Chemban Vinod Jose lead this film, along with Sabumon Abdusamad and actress Santhy Balachandran. Highly acclaimed, the film was also selected as the country’s official entry for the Academy Awards. This Lijo Jose Pellissery movie on OTTplay Premium deserves your attention.

Another intriguing film from LJP’s repertoire that transports us to a mysterious village named Churuli. Two cops are on an assignment to catch hold of a culprit, believed to be in the remote village. As they cross over to the village, the cops are startled to find the hostile villagers who do not shy from using swear words in their every other sentence. Vinay Forrt and Chemban Vinod Jose play the cops in the film, which also features Joju George. This Lijo Jose-directed film is currently the hot topic of discussion in Kerala media after Joju George made some allegations.

Amen tells the charming story of Solomon and his childhood sweetheart Soshanna, the daughter of the village’s wealthy man. Solomon also plays clarinet for the village’s band, and after certain events, the fate of his love story and the band get entangled. Fahadh Faasil headlines this LJP film, which also features Indrajith Sukumaran in a key role along with Kalabhavan Mani and Swathi Reddy

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

James along with his family are on their way back after visiting the church in Velankanni. En route, when their bus stops near a village in Tamil Nadu, James steps out and enters the village. Then on, he behaves as Sundaram, claiming to be a localite and refusing to acknowledge his wife or son. Mammootty leads this film, which is available for streaming on Netflix.

Lijo Jose Pellissery has written and directed this quirky film. The plot of the film revolves around two precious stones, a don in Goa, and gangsters Poncho and Vinci. But the gangsters attempt to land a deal goes wrong, and chaos erupts. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith play the gangsters in this film, which features an ensemble cast, including Arya, Chemban Vinod Jose and Sunny Wayne.