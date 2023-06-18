Love, luxury, and $2.5 million engagement ring: Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's romantic getaway

Love is in the air as Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos continue their whirlwind European adventure. The couple, who recently got engaged during the Cannes Film Festival, were spotted in Beaulieu, a picturesque seaside town in the South of France.

Jeff Bezos recently sailed with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, on his superyacht (Twitter)

While strolling along the breathtaking coastline, Sánchez couldn't help but showcase her dazzling 20-carat engagement ring, worth an astonishing $2.5 million. The massive rock glistened under the sun as Sánchez rested her hand on a boat, radiating pure joy and excitement.

The former news anchor looked stunning in an orange dress, exuding elegance and happiness. Bezos, the billionaire businessman, complimented her style with a fashionable fitted T-shirt and light jeans. The couple held hands, clearly enamored with each other's company.

Their trip to Beaulieu is just one stop on their lavish escapade aboard Bezos' extraordinary $500 million yacht. The lovebirds have been sailing through Europe, indulging in luxurious experiences and creating unforgettable memories.

Their engagement news broke in May, following five years of dating. Bezos, the founder of Amazon, proposed to Sánchez during their time at the Cannes Film Festival, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to their love story.

Since then, the couple has been celebrating their newfound commitment in grand style, attending exclusive parties and rubbing shoulders with A-list celebrities. Their love is undeniably on full display, captivating both onlookers and fans alike.

Sánchez, a former entertainment reporter, was previously married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she shares two children. Bezos, on the other hand, finalized his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in April 2019, resulting in her becoming one of the world's wealthiest women.

Ever since Sánchez and Bezos made their relationship public, they have been unapologetically expressing their love for each other. Sánchez took to Instagram to celebrate Bezos's birthday, declaring him the man of her dreams and expressing gratitude for his unwavering support and love.

