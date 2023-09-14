Malayalam actor Meera Nandan gets engaged to Sreeju. See pics from their beautiful ceremony

Malayalam actor Meera Nandan has found herself the perfect life partner. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to announce her engagement with Sreeju and also shared a bunch of pictures from the ceremony. (Also read: Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are married. Check out dreamy first official wedding pics)

The dreamy engagement pics

Meera Nandan with Sreeju at their engagement ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the engagement ceremony, Meera wore a yellow silk saree, green blouse and flowers in her hair. She also wore green and golden necklaces. Sreeju was dressed in a simple white silk kurta pyjama. Pictures from the engagement ceremony show them surrounded by their families as they exchanged rings. They also posed for romantic pictures later as they took a walk outside.

Reactions from fans

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photos, Meera wrote, “For life,” and added an infinity sign. The couple got good wishes from Meera's colleagues from the film industry and fans. “Congratulations Meera chechi,” wrote Manji Mohan. A person wrote, “BRB (be right back) crying! Waiting since morning to see this picture. congratulations my loves.” Another comment read, “Congratulations and stay blessed forever together.”

An arranged love story

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a caption posted by their photographer, Sreeju and Meera's match was arranged by their families. “Love, arranged to perfection! From a matrimonial site to the promise of forever, Meera and Sreeju have come a long way. After the state where parents talk among themselves, Sreeju flew from London to Dubai to meet who would become the most important person in his life; his partner for eternity and beyond. The rest of the story goes like any other, yet rich in its uniqueness – they meet, they fall in love, and they decide to spend the rest of their lives together. Here’s to being newly engaged,” the post read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few fans also defended Meera against rude comments on the photos about Sreeju's looks. “It is useless to say how much society has changed. Everyone finds fault when 2 people share their happiness. Does anyone think about the sadness they have when they see these comments? I can only see two smiling faces when I saw this photo,” read a comment.

Meera made her acting debut with Lal Jose's Mulla. She was later seen in Tamil films such as Kadhalukku Maranamillai, Ayyanar and Suriya Nagaram as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.