Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Malayalam cinematographer-director Sivan dies of cardiac arrest
others

Malayalam cinematographer-director Sivan dies of cardiac arrest

Malayalam cinematographer and National Award winner Sivan has died of a cardiac arrest. He was the father of Santosh Sivan, Sangeeth Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Sivan died of cardiac arrest on Thursday.

National Award-winning cinematographer and director Sivan breathed his last on Thursday at his home in Thiruvananthapuram after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was 89.

Sivan, who rose to fame with his work as a photographer, was the father of popular filmmaker-cinematographers Santosh Sivan, Sangeeth Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan.

Sangeetha Sivan announced the news via a tweet. He wrote: “Thank you Dad for everything! Difficult to imagine a world without you but we will continue to trudge the path you have paved for us, safe in the knowledge that you would be guiding us from your place in the clouds & stars. FoHappy bday Vijayashanthi: Karthavyam to Sarileru Neekevvaru, her 5 best rolesrever indebted (sic).”

Also read:

Sivan started his career as a photographer and eventually forayed into the film industry. Some of his popular works include Abhayam, Yagam, Oru Yathra, Kochu Kochu Mohangal and Kilivathil among others.

Sivan was awarded the National Award thrice in his career.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
santosh sivan cardiac arrest

Related Stories

bollywood

Vijay Sethupathi teams up with Santosh Sivan for Mumbaikar, Karan Johar and Rajamouli share poster

UPDATED ON JAN 01, 2021 05:21 PM IST
entertainment

Santosh Sivan captures Rajinikanth in a candid moment with his grandson from Darbar sets, see pics

UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2019 03:33 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Meet the computer operator from Delhi’s JNU with nine Guinness World Records

Virat Kohli hugs Kane Williamson after WTC final loss, pic goes viral

South African woman’s claim about giving birth to ten babies is fake: Report

Hardeep Singh Puri’s witty reply to ‘Bantacruz’ tweet leaves people in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP