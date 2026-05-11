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Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram's Balan The Boy sets release date ahead of Cannes Film Festival 2026 showcase

The film will release in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages. 

May 11, 2026 07:17 pm IST
ANI | | Written by Monica Yadav
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After the massive success of Manjummel Boys, filmmaker Chidambaram is gearing up for his next big-screen outing, Balan The Boy. The makers officially announced on Monday that the film will release in theatres worldwide on June 19, 2026, in five languages — Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Backed by KVN Productions, led by Venkat K Narayana, and Thespian Films, headed by Shailaja Desai Fenn, the upcoming film is already drawing attention for its emotional premise and strong creative team.

A story centred on identity and belonging

Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram's next Balan The Boy sets release date.(Instagram)

While the makers have largely kept the plot under wraps, they shared a brief note hinting at the film's emotional tone. According to the announcement, Balan The Boy explores themes of identity, belonging, and the emotional baggage people carry because of where they come from.

The team described it as “a deeply human story about identity, belonging and the invisible weight of where we come from,” adding that the film aims to offer an emotionally layered cinematic experience.

"Mark the date. #BalanTheBoy releases worldwide in cinemas on 19th June 2026 in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil & Kannada," the announcement post read.

Chidambaram reunites with Jithu Madhavan

Apart from glamorous red carpet premieres and gala screenings, Cannes is also known for its industry-driven activities through the Marche du Film, where upcoming films often gain international visibility and distribution interest.

For Balan The Boy, the Cannes screening could help place the film on a wider global map even before its theatrical release in June.

 
cannes film festival chidambaram
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