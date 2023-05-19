How Miley met Maxx? Pop-star reveals how she found romance in the ‘Flowers’

In a revealing interview with British Vogue, pop sensation Miley Cyrus left no stone unturned as she dished out the details on how she met her current boyfriend, Maxx Morando, following her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth. And let's just say, it involved a semi-blind date and some playful banter.

Miley Cyrus (right) revealed that how she met Maxx Morando.

The 30-year-old "Flowers" singer spilled the beans on their romance, confirming that their love story began "a couple of summers back" on a blind date. But here's the twist—while it was blind for Miley, it seems Maxx had a little more insight. Miley admitted, "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"

During the interview, the ever-playful Miley received a call from her beau, and the catchy ringtone "Tyrone" by Erykah Badu blared. She referred to it as her "boyfriend sexy ringtone," adding a touch of humor to the conversation.

Naturally, the topic of whether some of her songs, like "Flowers" and "Jaded," were inspired by her past relationship with Liam Hemsworth came up. But Miley, being the master of mystery, played it coy, saying, "I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself." Oh, Miley, always keeping us guessing.

Although Miley and Maxx were first linked in late 2021, they made their official red carpet debut in March 2023 at the Los Angeles Versace fall/winter fashion show. Their undeniable chemistry and stunning appearance turned heads and fueled the excitement surrounding their blossoming romance. Prior to that, they were spotted enjoying a cozy meal together in Malibu in November 2022. Speculation grew, and sources close to Miley hinted that she may have found her "other half."

It's worth noting that Miley's relationship with Maxx seemed to take off just a year after her split from actor Liam Hemsworth, whom she shared a decade-long relationship with, including a secret wedding in 2018 that ended in divorce two years later. Despite the ups and downs, Miley expressed no regrets about her past, stating, "I wouldn't erase my story or want it to be erased. Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling."

During the interview, Miley also delved into the creative process behind her hit song "Flowers," which has already garnered over one billion streams on Spotify. Fans have speculated that the track may be about her relationship with Liam, but Miley neither confirmed nor denied it. She shared, "I wrote it in a really different way. The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I'm a big fan of."

As Miley continues to navigate her personal and professional life, her love story with Maxx Morando is a chapter filled with hope, growth, and embracing the beauty of new beginnings. And with Miley's vibrant spirit and undeniable talent, we can't wait to see what melodies and adventures lie ahead for this power couple.