Mohanlal is suited and booted at Wimbledon, shares pics as he watches a match in London; fans love his look

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal was recently in London. Pictures of Mohanlal watching a Wimbledon match are grabbing the attention of fans, who can't stop praising him. Some are also showering love on his look – the actor wore a blue shirt with matching tie and a white shirt. He also wore rimless glasses. Also read: Akshay Kumar does bhangra with Mohanlal at a wedding, fans call them ‘Priyadarshan ke do anmol ratan’

Mohanlal tweets Wimbledon photos

Mohanlal watched a Wimbledon match.

On Thursday, Mohanlal took to Twitter to share pictures of his Wimbledon outing. He posed with Disney Star’s president K Madhavan in a selfie. They had gone to watch the women’s singles semi-final match between Elina Svitolina from Ukraine and Czech player Marketa Vondrousova (CZE).

Mohanlal also shared a picture of the grass court and the view from his seat. He took to Twitter to share the photos and wrote, "Wimbledon." The actor added heart-eyes and tennis ball emojis to his tweet.

Fans react to Mohanlal's pics

One tweeted, "Looking nice." A fan also wrote, "Loving the look anna (brother)." One more tweeted, "Now this is called swag. Happy to see your stylish photos from Wimbledon! Talk about glamour." One fan also wrote, "Making India proud always. Stay blessed anna, and enjoy in London!"

Mohanlal's upcoming films

It was recently announced that Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, who previously delivered blockbuster movies such as Drishyam 1 and 2, have teamed up once more for a new film that is not a part of the Drishyam franchise. It is rumoured that the entire shoot will take place in Cochin and Trivandrum.

The shoot for Vrushabha, another movie featuring Mohanlal, will also begin soon. Earlier this month, producer Ekta Kapoor had announced her first pan-India film with Mohanlal. The movie, titled Vrusbhaha, will go on floors next month. Director Nanda Kishore, who has worked in the Kannada film industry, will helm Vrusbhaha.

Mohanlal has many other films in his kitty, including Lucifer 2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The shoot for his other upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, wrapped up in June and his directorial debut Barroz is in post-production.

