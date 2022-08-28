Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 officially confirmed, excited fans say 'Georgekutty is back with a bang'

Film producer Antony Perumbavoor has officially confirmed actor Mohanlal-starring Drishyam 3 at a recent award function. In the film, Mohanlal will reprise his character of Georgekutty. The first part of the film was released in 2013 and the sequel was released last year. Also Read: Mohanlal, Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph reunite for 12th Man, see poster

Soon as the producer announced the third instalment of the thriller, excitement among fans could be seen on social media. Fans started sharing Antony's clip from the award night where he officially confirmed Drishyam 3. One fan tweeted, “Classic criminal is back with a bang. #Drishyam3 happening soon. Everest level hype." Another one said, “No more rumours!! Drishyam 3 confirmed by Antony Perumbavoor at Mazhavil Manorama Show. Yes, here starts the first nationwide hype for a Malayalam movie. Even sky can't defend it."

Last year south film distributor AB George tweeted that the film will release in 2023 or 2024. His tweet reads, “#Drishyam3 - confirmed & locked. One-line told to #Mohanlal & he is happy. Script will be completed with time, can expect in 2023/24. An exclusive gift from Lalettan & Antony Chettan to theatre owners and who did you miss most in Drishyam 2? He will be back.. Drishyam Trilogy.”

Directed by Jeetu Joseph, Drishyam was released in the year 2013, and starred Mohanlal, Meena Durairaj, and Ansiba Hassan in the main roles and received positive feedback from the audience and the critics as well. The film's sequel, Drishyam 2: The Resumption premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 and received a tremendous response from the audience.

Drishyam was remade in Hindi in 2015 and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The second part of the film was wrapped on June 21, 2022 in Hyderabad. The film will release on November 18, 2022. Apart from Hindi, the film was also remade in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

(With inputs from ANI)

