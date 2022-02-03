MS Dhoni battles demons as warrior superhero for graphic novel Atharva, fan says 'you look like Baahubali'

He has been a player, captain, and even a brand ambassador. But now cricketer MS Dhoni is set to don a new hat - that of a warrior. On Wednesday, Dhoni unveiled the first look of his upcoming graphic novel Atharva - The Origin. The project is created by Virzu Studios in association with MIDAS Deals.

Sharing the motion poster of the sci-fi fantasy novel on his Facebook page, Dhoni said, “Happy to launch the first look of the new-age graphic novel Atharva.” The motion poster gives a look at Dhoni as the warrior Atharva battling an army of demonic creatures. The graphic novel has been written by Ramesh Thamilmani.

Commenting on the project, MS Dhoni said, “I am thrilled to be associated with this project and it is indeed an exciting venture. Atharva - The Origin is a captivating graphic novel with an engaging story and immersive artworks. Author Ramesh Thamilmani’s attempt to launch India’s first mythological superhero with a contemporary twist will leave every reader wanting for more.”

The author Ramesh Thamilmani shared, “I am excited and happy to have MS Dhoni portraying Atharva, who truly embodies the character. Each of the characters and artwork in the novel including that of MS Dhoni’s has been developed post extensive research and every nuance of the world has been created with great attention to detail.”

Fans lauded Dhoni's transformation into the fierce warrior, showering appreciation on his post. Actor Aansh Arora, wrote, "Mind blowing". Another fan wrote, "Looking like a hunk". Several fans wrote they were eagerly waiting to see more. “Sir, you look really like Baahubali.” read a fan comment.

The pre-order for the nov will start from this month and the official launch date will be announced soon. In 2020, the cricketer's company Dhoni Entertainment had announced a sci-fi web series about a “mysterious Aghori, who has been captured at a high-tech facility”.

