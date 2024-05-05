 Nadikar box office collection day 2: Tovino Thomas’ film earns just over ₹2 crore - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nadikar box office collection day 2: Tovino Thomas’ film earns just over 2 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 05, 2024 12:56 PM IST

Nadikar box office collection day 2: The film earned just ₹75 lakh in India. Nadikar is a Malayalam-language comedy-drama film directed by Lal Jr.

Nadikar box office collection day 2: Starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, the film has not been doing well. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far earned just over 2 crore. The film released in theatres on May 3. (Also Read | Nadikar movie review: Tovino Thomas’ good performance let down by weak script)

Tovino Thomas in a still from Nadikar.
Tovino Thomas in a still from Nadikar.

Nadikar India box office

The film earned 1.35 crore on day one of its release. On day two, it earned 75 lakh nett in India. So far, the film has earned 2.02 crore.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The film follows the life of a superstar, David Padikkal, who shot to superstardom in the Malayalam film industry but is going through a rough patch.

Nadikar review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Nadikar tries to narrate the cathartic process that David Padikkal undergoes to become better at what he does and who he is. For Tovino Thomas, who likes to experiment with his roles, essaying David Padikkal would have been relatable and a cakewalk, given that he’s a star himself. For director Lal Jr and writer Somasekharan, who sought to introspect about the film industry, which they are a part of, Nadikar could have been much more than what it is."

About Nadikar

Nadikar is a Malayalam-language comedy-drama film directed by Lal Jr. It has been written by Suvin S Somasekharan. Apart from Tovino, the film also stars Divya Pillai, Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, and Bhavana. It released to negative responses from both the critics and the audience. Nadikar has been produced by Godspeed Cinema and Mythri Movie Makers.

Originally titled Nadikar Thilakam, the title of the film was officially changed to Nadikar in January 2024 after Tamil actor Shivaji Ganeshan's fans requested it. An event was held the same month to announce the name change. The film was shot across 30 locations in Kochi, Munnar, Hyderabad, Dubai and Kashmir.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Nadikar box office collection day 2: Tovino Thomas’ film earns just over 2 crore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On