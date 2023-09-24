Netizens are in shock as UK's ‘Naked Attraction’ gets added to Max

Max has imported six seasons of an infamous UK show titled ‘Naked Attraction’ that vows to “start where a good date often ends- naked.”

As the competition reaches just two dates, the choosers themselves will strip and allow the last two contestants to critique them.

In each episode of the series a single “chooser” criticises and eliminates six potential dates. These dates are analysed by their body parts that are gradually revealed one at a time with the faces being revealed at last.

The final couple to choose each other goes out on a date- clothed.

While the episodes remain uncensored on Max, a warning is issued at the beginning saying: “The following series is intended only for mature audiences. It contains full frontal nudity, coarse language, and graphic discussions about the human body. Viewer discretion is advised.”

In the competitors' graphic analysis and dismissal of persons based on their most private areas, Naked Attraction can come across as pretty jaw-droppingly cruel, with contestants being discarded for every absurd reason you can think of.

The show definitely aims to encourage body confidence and positivity amid all the "hot or not" judgments, and each episode features interstitials of educational sex education. Additionally, the program has competitors of various sexual orientations.

Hosted by Anna Richardson, the show began in 2016, with six seasons being aired till now and seventh currently being aired on Channel 4.

‘Naked Attraction’ HBO Asia trailer

Reactions to the series

Surprisingly people have mixed reviews on the show, while some have been praising it others think it was completely unnecessary for Max to add it to it's platform.

"Ok so “naked attraction” on HBO is my new favorite show to watch while working. I don’t think would have picked the right person based off d**k alone lol," wrote a viewer on X (Formerly Twitter)

Many actually want the streaming service to stop airing the show or shut down.

"Any channel showing Naked Attraction should immediately be shut down!"

A viewer actually questioned the nature of TV programmes being aired and asked “Given the nature of TV programmes being aired these days, Big Brother, Naked Attraction, Love Island, Married at First Sight, Too Hot to Handle etc, is anyone surprised at how many sex scandals there are in the TV companies?”

