Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Nusrat Jahan discharged from hospital after birth of son, Yash Dasgupta carries baby in his arms
others

Nusrat Jahan discharged from hospital after birth of son, Yash Dasgupta carries baby in his arms

After being discharged from the hospital, Nusrat Jahan left with her rumoured boyfriend Yash Dasgupta, who carried her newborn son in his arms.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 08:58 PM IST
Nusrat Jahan became a mother to a baby boy last week.

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan, who welcomed a baby boy in Kolkata last week, was discharged from the Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital on Monday afternoon. In videos shared online, her rumoured boyfriend, actor-politician Yash Dasgupta, could be seen carrying the newborn to the car. She folded her hands and acknowledged the media before getting inside.

Nusrat gave birth to her son on Wednesday. At the time, Yash shared an update with fans and well-wishers. “For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well,” he said.

Earlier this year, Nusrat was involved in a controversy with businessman Nikhil Jain. The two tied the knot in Turkey in 2019 but she claimed that their marriage was not valid under Indian laws as it had not been registered under the Special Marriage Act. “Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself,” she said. She also accused him of misappropriating her funds, even after they separated.

RELATED STORIES

Also see: Pregnant Nusrat Jahan takes a dip in pool for photoshoot, promotes contraceptive pills on Instagram

Nikhil, meanwhile, called Nusrat’s allegations ‘baseless and derogatory and devoid of truth’. He filed a civil suit against her for annulment of the marriage.

After Nusrat welcomed her son, Nikhil sent good wishes her way. “There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future,” she said.

In June, Nusrat revealed that she was pregnant when she shared pictures of herself cradling her baby bump. “Kindness changes everything,” she captioned her post. Later, pictures from her baby shower emerged online. She also took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of a pregnancy-themed cake, which read ‘boy or girl’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nusrat jahan yash dasgupta
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nikhil Jain reacts to Nusrat Jahan's baby's birth

Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy, Yash says 'mother and child are healthy'

Mammootty, Mohanlal attend a wedding together in Dubai, see pics

Nazriya shares old video with Fahadh to celebrate 7th anniversary, watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP