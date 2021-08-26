Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Others / Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy, Yash Dasgupta says 'mother and child are healthy'
others

Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy, Yash Dasgupta says 'mother and child are healthy'

Nusrat Jahan has given birth to a baby boy. The actor-politician is 'healthy and doing well', as per her rumoured boyfriend Yash Dasgupta.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Nusrat Jahan welcomed her first baby on Thursday.

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan has become a mother. She delivered her first baby, a boy, on Thursday.

Nusrat's rumoured boyfriend, actor Yash Dasgupta said both of them are well. "For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat's health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well," he said. The baby was born via C-section, as per Dr Rajiv Agarwal. Nusrat was admitted to Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday night.

Nusrat had not officially confirmed her pregnancy or talked about it on social media. However, she did share pictures with her baby bump in June and even photos of a pregnancy-themed cake, sent to her by her friends.

Nusrat has been caught up in a controversy with businessman Nikhil Jain. Nusrat had claimed that her marriage in Turkey with Nikhil in 2019 was not valid under Indian laws. Nikhil claimed that Nusrat had avoided his requests to register the marriage.

Nusrat, who is reportedly dating actor-assembly poll candidate Yash Dasgupta now, issued a statement to say that her marriage ceremony with Jain had taken place in accordance with Turkish Marriage Regulation and stands invalid in India.

Also read: Nusrat Jahan cradles baby bump in first pics since pregnancy reveal

"Since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship," she had said in a statement. Nusrat and Nikhil had a destination wedding at Bodrum in Turkey in 2019.

"Being rich does not always give a man the right to act as a victim and belittle the woman alone in this society. I have made my own identity by my sheer hard work; thus I would not allow anyone not related to me to share the limelight or a title or followers, based on my identity," she had added.

