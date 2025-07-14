Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
Pakistani drama group stages adaptation of Ramayana in Karachi, director says ‘our society is tolerant'

Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 10:02 AM IST

Drama group Mauj, staging the Ramayana at the Karachi Arts Council, has won appreciation for their efforts to bring the epic to life by using AI enhancements.

A Pakistani drama group is making waves by staging an adaptation of the Ramayana, a powerful legend of good versus evil deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, in Karachi city of Pakistan's Sindh province.

An adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana has been staged in Karachi by a Pakistani theatre group.
An adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana has been staged in Karachi by a Pakistani theatre group.

Drama group Mauj, staging the Ramayana at the Karachi Arts Council over the weekend, has won appreciation for their efforts to bring the epic to life by using AI enhancements.

Director Yoheshwar Karera said he never felt that staging the Ramayana would lead to people disliking him or facing any threats. “To me, bringing the Ramayana to life on stage is a visual treat and shows the Pakistani society is more tolerant than it is often given credit for,” he said.

Yoheshwar said the drama had been well received, with many critics appreciating the efforts put into the production and the actors' performance.

Art and film critic Omair Alavi said he was impressed by the sincerity in the storytelling, and the dynamic lighting, live music, colourful costumes, and evocative designs all added to the grandeur of the show.

“The narrative is top class as the Ramayana is a story that resonates with millions around the world.”

Producer Rana Kazmi, who plays the part of Sita, said she was intrigued by the idea of bringing the ancient tale as a living, breathing experience for audiences.

