Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is having one of her busiest years yet. And the actor has navigated that despite ADHD. The actor recently revealed to actor-presenter Ranjini Haridas that she has ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder), stating that she was only able to work a few days per year in the past. Chalking up her influx of work to seeking inspiration and growth within herself, the actor stated that she wants to hustle like ‘never before’.

Parvathy Thiruvothu on hustling like never before

Parvathy Thiruvothu calls time elastic, but says it doesn't mean she'll give up on sleep. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On her YouTube channel, Rajini mentioned that this was one of the ‘fastest phases’ of Parvathy’s life in the past 20 years. The actor agreed, stating that in 2022 she filmed only two projects - Ullozhukku and Dhootha. And in 2023, she worked only 75 days for Thangalaan. But she says something changed after that.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Stating that she took an important decision last year, Parvathy said, “The next three years, let’s hustle like you’ve never done before. You’re not gonna die, okay? You may fail, but fail gloriously. Reserve the right to fail at it. Maybe you’ll fall apart in ways you’ll be put together differently, but do it. Because it was getting quite boring to look for inspiration and growth outside of me. I put myself to work, and then, of course, the universe granted the wishes. I got very interesting opportunities.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reveals ADHD diagnosis and how she perceives time

{{^usCountry}} Parvathy says that it does not mean that she chose random work. She chose interesting projects, stating, “All these women (I worked with) have plunged me out, wrung me out, and I’m still standing. And I still love makeup (laughs). I have ADHD, but I don’t want to like make a big deal about it. My thing is that time doesn’t work the same way for me. Time is elastic. So if I want to stretch it, I can stretch it. That doesn’t mean that I won’t sleep. I will catch my sleep.” Parvathy Thiruvothu’s recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parvathy says that it does not mean that she chose random work. She chose interesting projects, stating, “All these women (I worked with) have plunged me out, wrung me out, and I’m still standing. And I still love makeup (laughs). I have ADHD, but I don’t want to like make a big deal about it. My thing is that time doesn’t work the same way for me. Time is elastic. So if I want to stretch it, I can stretch it. That doesn’t mean that I won’t sleep. I will catch my sleep.” Parvathy Thiruvothu’s recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This year, Parvathy played a short cameo in Bejoy Nambiar’s Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer Tu Yaa Main. She starred in Nissam Basheer’s I, Nobody with Prithviraj Sukumaran as her co-star. Shahad Nilambur’s crime drama Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar saw her play a cop stuck in a trying situation.

The actor will soon star in the Prime Video web series Storm. Directed by Ajitpal Singh and produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan under HRX Films, it also stars Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad. She also has the sequel to Dhootha lined up with director Vikram Kumar, with Naga Chaitanya as her co-star. Parvathy will also be seen in Shimit Amin’s Captain India with Kartik Aaryan.