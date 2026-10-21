Possible Love final trailer: South Korea's official Oscar contender explores secrets, love and troubled marriages

Netflix has dropped the final trailer for Possible Love, the upcoming drama from South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang Dong. Starring Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Cho Yeo Jeong and Zo In Sung, the film looks at two married couples whose lives become entangled as they deal with personal struggles and secrets they would rather keep hidden. The film has already earned recognition at international festivals and will represent South Korea in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.

Trailer breakdown of Possible Love

Possible Love final trailer: Two couples, buried secrets and troubled marriages in Lee Chang Dong’s Oscar entry.

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The new trailer gives viewers a closer look at the emotional lives of the four central characters. It begins with Mi Ok (Jeon Do Yeon) singing All I Know is Love. Although she smiles, there is a sense of sadness behind her expression. As she talks about her husband, Ho Seok (Sul Kyung Gu), she hints that he is keeping something to himself, something he may not have the courage to face. His layoff appears to have taken a toll on their marriage over the years. Mi Ok eventually breaks down in front of the camera, while Ye Ji (Cho Yeo Jeong) watches her with tears in her eyes.

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The trailer also shows Mi Ok and Ye Ji getting along, with their conversations suggesting that the two women are growing closer. But things are not quite as straightforward as they seem. Mi Ok appears visibly uncomfortable when she sees Ye Ji with her husband, Sang Woo (Zo In Sung). The tension takes another turn when Ye Ji suggests that both couples go on a holiday together. As scenes from their trip unfold alongside glimpses of Mi Ok and Ho Seok’s past, the trailer leaves viewers wondering what lies beneath the surface of their relationships.

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Possible Love marks Lee Chang Dong’s first film in eight years

{{^usCountry}} Possible Love is Lee Chang Dong's first feature film since Burning, his critically acclaimed 2018 drama. The filmmaker’s return has already drawn considerable attention on the festival circuit. The film won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival and was later named the best film of the year by the Korean Association of Film Critics. Jeon Do Yeon also won the association’s Best Actress award for her performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Possible Love is Lee Chang Dong's first feature film since Burning, his critically acclaimed 2018 drama. The filmmaker’s return has already drawn considerable attention on the festival circuit. The film won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival and was later named the best film of the year by the Korean Association of Film Critics. Jeon Do Yeon also won the association’s Best Actress award for her performance. {{/usCountry}}

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The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) has chosen Possible Love as South Korea’s official submission for the Oscars. Explaining its decision, the selection committee praised the film’s “cinematic completeness, the clarity of the director’s message and its excellent mise-en-scene”.

The committee also took note of the attention the film has received from North American media. Lee’s previous film, Burning, had made history as the first Korean film to reach the shortlist for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, adding to expectations surrounding his latest work.

With major festival recognition, strong reviews and an Oscar campaign ahead, Possible Love is among the Korean films to watch this awards season. The drama will be available to stream globally on Netflix from November 6, after a limited theatrical release in select markets.