Disney+ teases K-Drama Hyper Knife starring Sul Kyung-gu and Park Eun-bin

ByChandreyi Chatterjee
Mar 17, 2025 09:30 PM IST

The medical crime thriller, follows a top neurosurgeon who mentors a talented student, only to uncover unsettling truths about her.

Disney+ has released a new teaser for the upcoming K-drama Hyper Knife, which stars Sul Kyung-gu and Park Eun-bin. With its gripping plot and nuanced characters, the medical crime thriller premiering on 19 March, is sure to enthrall viewers.

The drama, which stars Park Eun Bin as Jeong Se Ok and Seol Kyung Gu as Choi Deok Hee, examines the intense rivalry between two brilliant medical minds. (X/ @Disney+)
The drama, which stars Park Eun Bin as Jeong Se Ok and Seol Kyung Gu as Choi Deok Hee, examines the intense rivalry between two brilliant medical minds. (X/ @Disney+)

What is it about?

The world's top neurosurgeon, Choi Deok-hee, is requested to tutor Jeong Se-ok, a bright medical student with a talent for neurosurgery and a desire to learn and develop. But while she is his student, Deok-hee starts to suspect that Se-ok is not quite right.

When she is expelled from an operating room following an incident, he finally stops mentoring her. Despite practicing out of an unlawful operating room, Se-ok is now known as a brilliant doctor. She runs across her former mentor once more, and they confront each other with conflicting beliefs and personal grudges.

Cast

Veteran actor Sul Kyung-gu plays her former mentor, Deok-hee, while Park Eun-bin, star of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, plays Se-ok. Park Byung-eun from The Bequeathed and Lee Chan-young, star of All of Us Are Dead, will play supporting roles.

Kim Jung-hyun, who directed Crazy Love in 2022 and My Fellow Citizens in 2019, is the director of Hyper Knife.

Park Eun Bin, the star of the drama, most recently starred in the Netflix series Castaway Diva (2023) and Extraordinary Woo (2022). Seol Kyung Gu, meanwhile, joined Netflix's The Whirlwind, an intense blue house drama. Additionally, Yoon Chan Young is preparing for the All of Us Are Dead sequel.

Trailer

A new trailer for the series, which opens with Se-ok confronting Deok-hee to teach her his neurosurgical techniques, was released by the streamer on February 20. Deok-hee acknowledges that there is something strange about her, even if she is an excellent student. Before she takes out a pocket knife and cuts, she is shown standing over a man in a binding who is lying on the ground

