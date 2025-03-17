‘Train to Busan’ director's new thriller ‘Revelations’ release date out

A new thriller from Yeon Sang-ho, the acclaimed director behind the zombie blockbuster Train to Busan, will soon be available on Netflix. The film, Revelations, is set for release on March 21, 2025, and a teaser has already been unveiled to build anticipation. Known for his gripping Hellbound series in 2021, Yeon Sang-ho and writer Choi Gyu-seok are diving into even darker territory with Revelations, presenting a story that is both chilling and unsettlingly relatable. Netflix will soon release a new thriller from Yeon Sang-ho, the celebrated filmmaker of the zombie classic Train to Busan. (X/ @NetflixAsia)

In a recent interview, Yeon Sang-ho explained that Revelations would depart from the fantastical elements of his previous works. "Many of the live-action films I've made explore surreal themes in fantasy worlds," he noted. "But this time, I’ve minimized the fantasy elements. I wanted to focus on psychological themes rooted in reality—things like illusions, delusions, and trauma."

Revelations is based on the duo's 2022 comic of the same name, which follows a preacher on a twisted, morally ambiguous journey. The film is also produced with the involvement of Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón (Roma, Children of Men), who serves as an executive producer.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer introduces the central mystery: a young girl has gone missing, and a detective must uncover the truth behind her disappearance. Meanwhile, a pastor believes that God has revealed the lost girl’s fate to him in a divine vision.

Also read: Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12: Exact release date, time and more

The film centers on two protagonists—Detective Lee Yeon-hui and Pastor Sung Min-chan—whose contrasting motivations drive the narrative. Lee Yeon-hui, still haunted by the death of her sister, is deeply affected by the case. Pastor Sung Min-chan, on the other hand, is convinced it is his spiritual duty to exact punishment on the person responsible for the girl’s disappearance.

The story explores the psychological struggles of these two characters, both of whom are shaped by their personal traumas. Yeon Sang-ho wanted to write a character who, much like the protagonist of Revelations, only perceives reality as he wishes to see it. Sung Min-chan, a pastor of a new church, is a unique character who provides a powerful foundation for the narrative.

Cast

Revelations stars:

Pastor Sung Min-chan: Ryu Jun-yeol (A Taxi Driver, The 8 Show)

Detective Lee Yeon-hui: Shin Hyun-been (Hospital Playlist, Reborn Rich)

Kwon Yang-rae: Shin Min-jae (JUNG_E, Parasyte: The Grey)

To bring these characters to life, the filmmakers assembled a talented ensemble. Ryu Jun-yeol, known for his powerful performances, is particularly drawn to roles that challenge both himself and the creators. As Pastor Sung Min-chan, he delivers a performance that is both haunting and thought-provoking.

Shin Hyun-been’s portrayal of Lee Yeon-hui presents a character full of grief and vulnerability, far removed from the stoic, sardonic figure of the comic. Meanwhile, Shin Min-jae’s Kwon Yang-rae is a man seemingly scarred by his dark past, having barely escaped a figurative hell.

Also read: Ant-Man star Paul Rudd doesn't rule out Scott Lang's return to Avengers films in the future: 'The Russos have my number'

With its combination of intricate psychological drama and nail-biting suspense, Revelations promises to be another gripping thriller from the talented South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho. Fans of his past work will surely find this film to be a powerful addition to his growing legacy.