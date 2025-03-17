Ant-Man star Paul Rudd doesn't rule out Scott Lang's return to Avengers films in the future: 'The Russos have my number'

Hollywood Paul Rudd has chosen to remain tight-lipped about whether he will reprise his role as Ant-Man, also known as Scott Lang, in future Avengers films. When asked about the possibility of appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to be directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, Rudd remained evasive. Paul Rudd has featured as Ant-Man in three standalone films and Avengers: Endgame so far.

"As far as the Russos, they have my number," he said in a recent interview with Collider when he was questioned about the rumours. “They know where I'm at, and that's all I can say,” he added.

The actor, known for his signature wit, then turned to his Death of a Unicorn co-star Jenna Ortega and joked, "I don't really know how to play these things.... I blink, can I send messages?" Rudd then launched into an exaggerated display of facial expressions and hand gestures, poking fun at the intense secrecy Marvel imposes on its actors regarding upcoming projects. "Morse code, some Johnny Got His Gun. I'll tap out things with my head," he quipped, leaning further into the joke.

With Avengers: Doomsday slated to commence production in the United Kingdom in the coming weeks, Rudd was asked if he had any travel plans to London. Rather than giving a direct answer, he offered a cheeky response: "Isn't everyone travelling to London soon now in this business?"

Rudd has portrayed Ant-Man in four Marvel films, first appearing in the 2015 standalone Ant-Man, which he also co-wrote alongside a formidable team of screenwriters, including Joe Cornish, Edgar Wright, and Adam McKay. The film, which introduced audiences to the reformed thief turned shape-shifting superhero, proved to be a success, spawning two sequels. Ant-Man and the Wasp, featuring Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, followed in 2018, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrived in 2023, introducing new characters played by Bill Murray and Jonathan Majors. Rudd also played a crucial role in Avengers: Endgame (2019), which saw his character contribute to the fate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a major way.

Since his last outing in the MCU, Rudd has remained active in Hollywood, starring in a variety of projects. In addition to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he has appeared in two Ghostbusters films, the Andrew DeYoung comedy Friendship, and the hit television series Only Murders in the Building, a show Rudd has described as the "Mount Rushmore" of comedy.

Though Marvel fans continue to speculate about his return to the Avengers franchise, Rudd seems content to keep them guessing—at least for now.