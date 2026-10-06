Prithviraj Sukumaran's 45-crore Onam film Khalifa to release on 6 OTT platforms: When and where to watch

Vysakh’s Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Khalifa might have received a lukewarm response in theatres, but it is all set for a grand OTT release. The film, which opened to lukewarm reviews from critics and audiences alike, will soon stream online on not just one or two, but six digital platforms. Know when and where to watch Khalifa on OTT.

When and where to watch Khalifa on OTT

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the lead in Vysakh's gangster film Khalifa.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Khalifa will stream online from October 9 in various languages on multiple platforms. It will stream on Prime Video and Lionsgate Play in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. It is also available to AP International South Cinema subscribers on Prime in all South Indian languages and on Simply South. It will be available on Aha in Tamil and Telugu, and on Manorama Max in Malayalam. Khalifa will also be available on Starzplay across the Middle East and North Africa. It is unknown how much the makers sold the digital rights for.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Onam clash this year

{{^usCountry}} This Onam saw two wildly different Malayalam films clash at the box office, with Vysakh’s Khalifa hitting screens on August 20 and Girish AD’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit releasing a day later. While the latter grossed over ₹330 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film, Khalifa collected ₹45.05 crore in its run. Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s rom-com was released on JioHotstar after its run on October 2. Geetu Mohandas’ Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups also released on August 26, given the filmmaker’s Malayalam roots. But it collected less than ₹5 crore in the state. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This Onam saw two wildly different Malayalam films clash at the box office, with Vysakh’s Khalifa hitting screens on August 20 and Girish AD’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit releasing a day later. While the latter grossed over ₹330 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film, Khalifa collected ₹45.05 crore in its run. Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s rom-com was released on JioHotstar after its run on October 2. Geetu Mohandas’ Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups also released on August 26, given the filmmaker’s Malayalam roots. But it collected less than ₹5 crore in the state. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Prithviraj began his year with a cameo in Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam film Pallichattambi. He starred in the Malayalam film I, Nobody and the Hindi film Daayra this year, in addition to Khalifa. In I, Nobody he played a middle-class government employee who finds himself trapped in a bank during a heist. In Khalifa, he played a simple shop owner who is forced to join a gold smuggling racket due to unforeseen circumstances. Daayra saw him play a police officer who faces scrutiny.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Prithviraj is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, in which he plays the antagonist. The film starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra is a time-travel movie which will hit screens in 2027. He also has a Malayalam film titled Odiyan: The Age of Illusion in the pipeline. It will be directed by Rahul Sadasivan of Bramayugam and Diés Iraé-fame.