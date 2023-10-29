Puneeth Rajkumar 2nd death anniversary: Wife Ashwini, actor Kichcha Sudeep pay tribute

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack. Today marks his second death anniversary. Several stars like Kichcha Sudeepa and Dhruv Sarja paid tribute to the late actor on their social media accounts. (Also read: Puneeth Rajkumar’s brother Raghavendra pays tribute to late actor with tattoo. See pic )

Puneeth's wife Ashwini posted on his second death anniversary

October 29, 2023 marks actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s second death anniversary (Photo: Badarinath Venkatesh)

Puneeth Rajkumar's wife, Ashwini, paid tribute to the late actor and shared a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account. Her caption read, "Two years in the abyss of his memories." The long note in the post read, "Time stands witness to his larger than life presence that is inherent in us and guides our every action. My reverence to family, friends and his fans who have always showered their love on Appu. We will continue to celebrate his memory and cherish his smile."

Actors pay tribute

Taking to X, Kichchha Sudeep also shared a picture of the late actor and wrote in the caption, "Our ‘hug’ is eternal (red heart emoticon)."

Meanwhile, actor Dhruv Sarja posted a picture with the late actor on his Instagram Stories to remember the day. Both of them were seen smiling for the camera in the sweet picture.

Dhruv Sarjaa via his Instagram Stories.

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth made his debut as a lead actor in the 2002 Kannada film Appu. Some of his popular famous films include Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra, among others. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which released in 2021.

The late actor is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and daughters Drithi and Vanditha. Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan had condoled the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar in a statement. “He had accomplished immensely from early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been backbone of constructive programs, is no more,” he said.

Puneeth was posthumously conferred with Karnataka’s highest civilian award, Karnataka Ratna. He was honoured on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava (the state formation day). Rajinikanth and Jr NTR presided over the event as chief guests along with Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

