Puneeth Rajkumar shared his last tweet just hours before death. Here's what he said

The sudden demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who succumbed to heart attack, has sent shockwaves across the film industry. In his last tweet, which was shared just how before his death on Friday, he wished his brother Shivrajkumar on the release of his latest film, Bhajrangi 2.

Puneeth was working out in the gym when he complained of chest pain. He was quickly rushed to a private hospital where ECG was performed on him. Upon instruction, he was rushed to Vikram hospital where he breathed his last in the ICU.

On Friday, Puneeth took to Twitter to wish his elder brother Shivrajkumar on the release of his film, Bhajrangi 2.

His tweet read: “Best wishes to the entire team of #Bhajrangi2 (sic).”

Two days ago, Puneeth attended the pre-release event of Bhajrangi 2 along with KGF fame Yash. At the event, he even danced to the tunes from the movie.

One of the biggest stars in Kannada cinema, Puneeth was the son of superstar Rajkumar. He started his career as a child artist with 1985 film Bettadu Hoovi, and even won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist.

He made his debut as a lead actor with 2002 Kannada film Appu. Some of his popular famous films include Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra, among others. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which released early this year and became a blockbuster.

