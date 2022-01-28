Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Puneeth Rajkumar performed all stunts on his own in James, reveals stunt director

Puneeth Rajkumar died last year at the age of just 46. Puneeth had himself performed his action sequences in the film.  
Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James will release this year.  
Published on Jan 28, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Popular stunt director Ravi Varma has revealed that late actor Puneeth Rajkumar performed all the stunts on his own in his last film James. Ravi added that the star took personal interest in doing the stunts on his own.

James has been directed by Chethan Kumar, who had worked with Puneeth in the blockbuster Kannada film Raajakumara. Priya Anand plays the co-star.

Puneeth had completed the entire shooting but for one action sequence. However, he couldn’t dub for the movie. Puneeth’s brother Shivarajkumar on Wednesday shared a special poster of the movie on Republic Day.

Replying to a tweet about the shoot of James starting with an action sequence last year, stunt choreographer Ravi Varma wrote: “Confirming that I have choreographed the action. It is one of the biggest in terms of action in my career. @PuneethRajkumar sir took personal interest to do all the stunts by himself. It'll be an unforgettable experience on the big screen (sic).”

Replying to Ravi Varma’s tweet, several fans wrote that they can’t wait to see the action unfold on screen. One fan wrote, “Wow eagerly waiting to see this on big screen.” Another emotional fan wrote that he will see the film minimum 5 times for Puneeth’s action sequences.

Puneeth was last seen in 2021’s Kannada film, Yuvarathnaa, which was a box-office success. He had recently signed a film titled Dvitva with filmmaker Pawan Kumar. The project was announced with much fanfare a few months ago, and both Puneeth and Pawan were excited about joining hands for the film. Trisha was signed as his co-star.

Also read: First look of Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film James unveiled on Republic Day, fans say ‘miss you, Appu’

Puneeth made his debut as a lead actor with 2002 Kannada film Appu. Some of his popular famous films were Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra, among others. On October 29, 2021, Puneet died at the age of 46.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

kannada film kannada film industry
