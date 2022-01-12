Reba Monica John marries longtime boyfriend Joemon

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reba Monica John, who made her acting debut with 2016 Malayalam film Jacobinte Swargarajyam, tied the knot on January 9.
Actor Reba Monica Jon tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Joemon in an intimate ceremony on January 9, Sunday. Pictures from her wedding ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media.

The ceremony took place in a church in Bengaluru. Reba is yet to officially share the news of her marriage or pictures from the ceremony.

In the pictures that have surfaced on social media, Reba looks gorgeous in a classy white wedding gown while Joemon rocks a striking black suit.

Reba made her acting debut with 2016 Malayalam film Jacobinte Swargarajyam, and was also part of other Malayalam movies such as Mikhael and Forensic.

In Tamil, she has worked in films such as Jarugandi, Bigil, Dhanush Raasi Neyargale and has upcoming release titled FIR. She was recently seen in the critically-acclaimed Kannada drama, Rathnan Prapancha. 

On working in Rathnan Prapancha and making inroads into another industry, she told OTTPlay in an interview: “I remember seeing a poster of Rathnan Prapancha before I was even a part of it and being intrigued by it. I was curious about who was doing it and figured it was a great team; so the next question was, how do I get in touch with them? Around the same time, I got a call for a new Kannada film, which, at that point I did not know was for Rathnan Prapancha. Rohit (Padaki), the director, gave me a narration, which I absolutely fell in love with. This was, perhaps, the first film that I liked solely because of the narration. For other films, I would have to really break it down and analyze the characterization to be convinced about doing them.”

