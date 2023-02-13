Rishab Shetty reveals PM Modi praised Kantara after meeting him, Yash and others: 'I consider him as a great leader'

On Monday, KGF star Yash, Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty and comedian-actor Shraddha Jain met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM met several other renowned personalities from various fields, including former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad. The meeting took place over Sunday dinner hosted at Raj Bhavan while on his Karnataka visit. Also read: Kantara director Rishab Shetty, producer record statements in song plagiarism case

The official Twitter handle of Karnataka BJP posted a picture of PM Modi along with Yash, Rishab Shetty, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and Shraddha, who is popularly known as Aiyyo Shraddha.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi met Karnataka film stalwarts in Bengaluru. He discussed with them about culture, and the contributions they can make towards new India and the progress of Karnataka," read the tweet.

According to sources of ANI, PM Modi touched upon different subjects during the interaction. He told the actors that the film industries of the southern states have given a great boost to India's culture and identity through their work. He also particularly appreciated how they have encouraged the participation of women in the same. During the interaction, PM Modi also remembered late actor Puneeth Rajkumar as his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar was among them.

Besides these, other topics such as the Kannada language, culture, cinema, theatre, film industry, sports, sporting infrastructure, youth empowerment, talent and business opportunities among others came up for discussion as well, as per sources.

Talking about the interaction with PM Modi, Rishab told the news agency ANI, “I consider PM Modi as a great leader & I’m so happy to meet him. He asked about Kannada Film industry, what is going on and what we require etc and he also told what he can do. He praised Kantara movie.”

Shraddha, who was recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G (2022), took to Twitter and shared her experience. She wrote, “Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our country. His first word to me was 'Aiyyo!'. I am not blinking, that’s my 'O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia.”

