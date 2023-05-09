Royal Family left ‘wondering’ why Prince Harry came to the coronation

Prince Harry was present by himself at the Coronation ceremony of his father King Charles III. A source has now informed that many in the Royal Family still wondered why he had bothered to come, after publicly shaming them with his controversial book Spare. (Also read: Meghan Markle spotted hiking with friends after skipping coronation of King Charles III)

Britain's Prince Harry attends the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)(AP)

At the coronation ceremony, Prince Harry was placed two rows behind his brother, Prince Williams. There he was present alongside his cousins and controversial uncle Prince Andrew. Meanwhile, his wife Meghan Markle, who skipped the coronation ceremony to stay in the States, was seen hiking with her close friends on Sunday morning. Meghan had declined the invitation ceremony because the date of the coronation coincided with the 4th birthday of their son Archie.

Now as per a report by Vanity Fair, sources claimed that many insiders in the Royal Family were left “wondering why Harry bothered to come at all.” It was reported that Harry had no interaction with his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III during his brief visit. Harry also made his way to the airport as soon as the ceremony was over, and declined the offer to stay back for the informal lunch afterwards. “One makes one’s choices. To be honest there wasn’t much talk of Harry at all. The focus was very much on the occasion.” the source close to the Royal Family said. Even before the official photographs of King Charles III were taken, Harry had made his exit. Reportedly, Harry was determined to return back in time to be with his son for his 4th birthday.

The coronation ceremony was the first time where Harry was seen with the Royal Family after the release of his controversial memoir Spare, where had detailed his life as royal member in the household. Harry and Meghan were last spotted together with the rest of the members of the royal family during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth which took place last year in September 2022. Since then, Meghan and Harry announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior working royals. Then onwards, the couple have moved to the US, where they now live with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

