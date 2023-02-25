Sacramento Kings win a history-making 176-175 game against LA Clippers

In a history-making game, the Sacramento Kings edged the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in an epic double-overtime battle that saw the second-highest score in NBA history. With two minutes left on the clock, the Clippers were up 147-136, but the Kings made an incredible comeback with 10 unanswered points to narrow the deficit. Malik Monk top-scored for the Kings with 45 points, followed by De'Aaron Fox's 42 points, as both players set personal records.

On the other hand, Kawhi Leonard led the scoring for the Clippers with 44 points, while Russell Westbrook made a solid debut with 17 points and 14 assists.

The game was tied 153-153 in regulation time after Monk's three-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining, sending the game to overtime. After another overtime, Fox broke the deadlock with 36.5 seconds left in the game, making a driving layup to give the Kings the lead. The Clippers had two chances to regain the lead, but both Kawhi Leonard and Nicolas Batum missed crucial shots, allowing the Kings to secure the victory.

It was the highest-scoring game in Sacramento Kings history and the second-highest-scoring match in NBA history, behind the 1983 clash between the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons, where the Pistons beat the Nuggets 186-184.

Coach Tyronn Lue of the Clippers praised the game, stating, "I thought it was a great game, especially for the fans. A crazy game, a lot of momentum shifts."

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks continued their winning streak, winning their 13th consecutive game in a 128-99 victory over the Miami Heat. Despite losing star player Giannis Antetokounmpo to a knee injury in the first quarter, the Bucks clinched a comfortable victory with Jrue Holiday's 24 points.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 116-101, thanks to Klay Thompson's impressive 42-point performance. Thompson connected on 12 three-pointers and led the Warriors, who played without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins.

Despite the Clippers' loss, they remain in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 27-14, while the Kings are in ninth place with a 19-22 record.

