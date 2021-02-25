Samyuktha Menon bids goodbye to her dog as she leaves for shoot, see pics

Actor Samyuktha Menon has landed in Kazakhstan for the shoot of her upcoming project. In a latest series of adorable pictures on Instagram, she is seen bidding goodbye to her dog at the airport before leaving for the shoot.

The pictures have been uploaded with speech bubbles. It’s made to look like her dog is having a conversation with her as she gets ready to board her flight.

While Samyuktha didn’t reveal where she was off to, actor Sharmiela Mandre in her Instagram story revealed that she and Samyuktha are both in Kazakhstan for a shoot.

It was recently announced that Samyuktha, who has predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema, will be making her Kannada debut with the film Gaalipata 2. The project also stars Sharmiela. It’s safe to assume that both of them are in Kazakhstan for the shoot of this film.

Gaalipata 2, being directed by Yograj Bhat, stars Ganesh, Diganth and Ananth Nag among others as part of the ensemble cast. Produced by Ramesh Reddy, the film has music by Arjun Janya.

Samyuktha made her acting debut with Malayalam film Theevandi opposite Tovino Thomas. Her performance as a pregnant woman held captive in Malayalam thriller Lilli won her a lot of praise.

She made her Tamil debut with romantic drama July Kaatril. Her other Malayalam films include Kalki, Kalari and Underworld. Samyuktha’s upcoming releases include Wolf and Erida.

