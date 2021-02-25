IND USA
Naga Chaitanya in a clean shaven look.
Naga Chaitanya goes clean shaven in latest pics, fans say he looks like a teenager

  • Naga Chaitanya was spotted in a clean shaven look on Wednesday evening when he attended filmmaker Sukumar’s family function.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:38 PM IST

Actor Naga Chaitanya has finally gotten rid of his thick beard which he grew for the shoot of his upcoming Telugu release Love Story. Fans say his new clean-shaven look makes him look like a teenager.

Chaitanya's look got revealed on Wednesday evening when he attended filmmaker Sukumar’s family function. His pictures got circulated on social media and some fans pointed out that he looks like a teenager.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya’s upcoming release Love Story will hit the screens on April 16. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. However, Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut via Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.

Talking about the project, Kammula recently told Times of India in an interview: “It's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.

"Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He's completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair's performances will stand out,” Kammula said. The film, being produced by Ram Mohan Rao, was wrapped up in three schedules.

Chaitanya will also soon begin work on his upcoming Telugu project which is titled Thank You. The film will mark his second collaboration with director Vikram Kumar, who had previously worked with him in Manam.

