IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Others / Nazriya Fahadh has a blast grooving to the hit Tamil number Vaathi Coming, see video
Nazriya Fahadh and Aleena Alphonse dance to Vaathi Coming.
Nazriya Fahadh and Aleena Alphonse dance to Vaathi Coming.
others

Nazriya Fahadh has a blast grooving to the hit Tamil number Vaathi Coming, see video

  • Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has shared a video in which she is seen grooving to Tamil number Vaathi Coming with Aleena Alphonse, wife of filmmaker Alphonse Putharen.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:29 PM IST

Actor Nazriya Nazim Fahadh is having a blast dancing to the hit Tamil number Vaathi Coming in her latest Instagram post. Nazriya is seen matching steps with a friend to the song which is from the film Master, starring Vijay.

She captioned her post: “Cuz Vaathi is trending. Why not.”

In the video, she’s seen dancing with Aleena Alphonse, wife of filmmaker Alphonse Putharen. Both Nazriya and Aleena are good friends.

Nazriya, who got married to actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014, was away from the arc lights for four years. She made a comeback with Anjali Menon’s 2018 Malayalam drama Koode and was recently seen in Malayalam thriller Trance, alongside her husband.

Best known for her work in films such as Neram, Bangalore Days and Raja Rani, Nazriya turned producer with 2018 Malayalam action-thriller Varathan. She went on to produce films such as Kumbalangi Nights and C U Soon.

It was recently announced that Nazriya will be seen in upcoming Telugu film Ante Sundharaniki, which will mark her debut. The film will be directed by Vivek Athreya and will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Nazriya recently posted that she’s thrilled to be making her Telugu debut with this project. She took to Instagram and wrote: “So this one will be my first Telugu film guys. Super excited for this one with this amazing team! Circle this date and tune in. Happy Diwali (sic).”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nazriya fahadh vaathi coming

Related Stories

Babil has been posting old pictures of his father, Irrfan Khan on Instagram.
Babil has been posting old pictures of his father, Irrfan Khan on Instagram.
bollywood

Babil says he still sees dad Irrfan in his dreams: 'I’d rather keep dreaming'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Irrfan Khan's son Babil is missing him a lot. Ever since the actor's death in April last year, Babil has regularly been sharing with his followers just how much he thinks about him all the time.
READ FULL STORY
Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture on Instagram.
Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Malaika Arora gives Run Lola Run twist to old shoot, Katrina Kaif reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture from one of her old photoshoots which had her running barefoot in between two fields.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samyuktha Menon with her dog at the airport.
Samyuktha Menon with her dog at the airport.
others

Samyuktha Menon bids goodbye to her dog as she leaves for shoot, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • Samyuktha Menon shared adorable pictures with her dog as she brought him to the airport while leaving for the shoot. She shared it with an imaginary conversation between the two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nazriya Fahadh and Aleena Alphonse dance to Vaathi Coming.
Nazriya Fahadh and Aleena Alphonse dance to Vaathi Coming.
others

Nazriya Fahadh has a blast grooving to the hit Tamil number Vaathi Coming

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has shared a video in which she is seen grooving to Tamil number Vaathi Coming with Aleena Alphonse, wife of filmmaker Alphonse Putharen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohanlal is back as the sharp, protective father in Drishyam 2.
Mohanlal is back as the sharp, protective father in Drishyam 2.
others

Drishyam 2 review: Mohanlal, Jeethu reunite for one of the best sequels ever

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Drishyam 2 review: The follow-up to hit murder mystery Drishyam packs a strong punch. Bringing back Mohanlal in the lead, the film reunites him with Jeethu Joseph.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaashi would feature Keerthy Suresh in lead role.
Vaashi would feature Keerthy Suresh in lead role.
others

Mohanlal unveils title of Keerthy Suresh’s Malayalam film Vaashi

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Mohanlal unveiled the title poster of the film Vaashi, starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac