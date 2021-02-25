Nazriya Fahadh has a blast grooving to the hit Tamil number Vaathi Coming, see video

Actor Nazriya Nazim Fahadh is having a blast dancing to the hit Tamil number Vaathi Coming in her latest Instagram post. Nazriya is seen matching steps with a friend to the song which is from the film Master, starring Vijay.

She captioned her post: “Cuz Vaathi is trending. Why not.”

In the video, she’s seen dancing with Aleena Alphonse, wife of filmmaker Alphonse Putharen. Both Nazriya and Aleena are good friends.

Nazriya, who got married to actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014, was away from the arc lights for four years. She made a comeback with Anjali Menon’s 2018 Malayalam drama Koode and was recently seen in Malayalam thriller Trance, alongside her husband.

Best known for her work in films such as Neram, Bangalore Days and Raja Rani, Nazriya turned producer with 2018 Malayalam action-thriller Varathan. She went on to produce films such as Kumbalangi Nights and C U Soon.

It was recently announced that Nazriya will be seen in upcoming Telugu film Ante Sundharaniki, which will mark her debut. The film will be directed by Vivek Athreya and will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Nazriya recently posted that she’s thrilled to be making her Telugu debut with this project. She took to Instagram and wrote: “So this one will be my first Telugu film guys. Super excited for this one with this amazing team! Circle this date and tune in. Happy Diwali (sic).”





