Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are popular Telugu stars.
Samantha Akkineni's adorable date night pic with husband Naga Chaitanya for Valentine's Day goes viral

  Samantha Akkineni shared a picture with husband actor Naga Chaitanya on Valentine's Day, which was a big hit with fans.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:40 PM IST

Actor Samantha Akkineni shared an adorable picture with husband Akkineni Chaitanya from her Valentine’s Day date night which has gone viral on social media. The picture has garnered over one million likes.

On Sunday late evening, Samantha took to Instagram to share the picture. She wrote: “Got lucky with this one @chayakkineni #vdaymush. For those of you asking for more pics of the both of us, the next scheduled date is Christmas. Approvals pending for birthdays, anniversary etc (sic).”


On the career front, Samantha is currently shooting for upcoming Tamil comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which is being directed by Vignesh Shivn. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

Tipped to be a rip-roaring romantic comedy, the project will mark the maiden collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. Even though both of them were part of 2019’s critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, they didn’t have scenes together.

The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Having recently completed shooting for the second season of The Family Man, Samantha recently signed a Tamil horror flick with filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan.

Also read: When Randhir Kapoor spoke about separation with Babita, denied need for divorce: 'I don’t intend to get married again'

Samantha is thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan, best known for helming Maya and Game Over, and Samantha. The film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

Recently, reports emerged that Samantha had turned down an offer to star in the Hindi remake of her own film U-Turn, which had released in Tamil and Telugu recently.



Samantha’s adorable date night pic with Naga Chaitanya for V-Day goes viral

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • Samantha Akkineni shared a picture with husband actor Naga Chaitanya on Valentine's Day, which was a big hit with fans. See here.
