Sandra Thomas wears burqa in protest against sex offenders in positions of power at Kerala Film Producers Association

Actor-producer Sandra Thomas shocked everyone when she turned up in a burqa to file her nomination at the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) for the upcoming elections. After filing her nomination, she told the press why she wore it in protest against sexual offenders sitting in positions of power. Sandra Thomas told the press that her wearing a burqa was a form of protest against the abusers in Producers Association.

Sandra Thomas wears burqa to protest against sex offenders

In videos Sandra re-shared on her Instagram, she can be seen dressed in a black burqa, with only her face left visible, as she filed a nomination at the KFPA. Manorama Online reported that she said, “In light of my previous experience, I feel a veil is appropriate attire to wear in the presence of the current office bearers. This is also my protest against the four accused, who have been accused of a serious crime, still being administrators here. Moreover, they are also contesting in the upcoming elections as president and secretary.”

Sandra also reportedly told the press that the KFPA is ‘not a safe place for women’, adding, “This is an organisation that has been monopolised by ten to fifteen people for decades now. Changes must be made. No matter what place it is, it will stagnate if only a few people control it. The Producers Association is below all organisations in Malayalam cinema today because the current rulers have brought it to that state. The industry will only change when changes are made here.”

About Sandra Thomas

This is not the first time that Sandra has spoken up against sexual abuse and exploitation in the Malayalam film industry. She recently also claimed that producers set aside budgets in Mollywood to procure drugs for stars.

In November 2024, Sandra was expelled from the producers' body on charges of breaching organisational discipline and norms. She had questioned the silence of film organisations, including KFPA, on the startling revelations made in the Hema Committee Report. In December 2024, the Ernakulam Sub Court stayed the order to expel her.

Sandra has now filed a nomination to run for the Presidency of KFPA.