Producer-actor Sandra Thomas claims budgets are being set aside on Mollywood sets for drugs: ‘Everyone is aware of it’

Producer-actor Sandra Thomas made some shocking revelations about the Malayalam film industry in a recent interview. Talking to OnManorama, she claimed that the drug crisis is so bad in Mollywood, producers are even setting aside budgets for it, apart from arranging rooms. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Kerala Film Body gives Shine Tom Chacko final chance to correct his behaviour after Vincy Aloshious’ allegations) Sandra Thomas claims that the Malayalam film industry is facing a major drug crisis.

Sandra Thomas on drug crisis in Mollywood

Sandra told the publication that the associations should have taken a ‘proper stand’ against drug use five to ten years ago. She said, “Everyone was aware of what was happening on sets. But no one took corrective steps, as they needed these people for future projects. Now, a special budget is being allocated exclusively for this. Even separate rooms are allotted for this purpose. However, the associations say the entire industry cannot be blamed just because of one or two people.”

Sandra also called out producer Listin Stephen and said, “Aren’t people like Listin aware of this problem? Don’t they know that drugs are lavishly available and are being used on sets? They have refused to take a step against it. It has now reached the stage where both men and women, and everyone, irrespective of their status, use it. Producers are unwilling to raise a complaint because of the fear that it will stall their projects. If someone is caught on the sets, the shooting gets stalled. It also ruins the goodwill of the actor.”

Mohanlal speaks out against drugs

Through his NGO Viswasanthi Foundation, Mohanlal spoke out against drug abuse on his birthday. He released a video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Viswasanthi Foundation is organising a one-year-long Anti-Drug Campaign titled “Be A Hero”. Dreaming and achieving a successful life is the biggest high one can get, and we are committed to this journey with our youth. Be a Hero in our fight against drugs. Let's take a pledge that we won't use it, neither our loved ones. Say no to drugs..!! “