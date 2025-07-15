Sanjay Dutt on his role in KD The Devil: Dhak Deva is dangerous, but he’s also complex

A few days ago, the first teaser of the Kannada original pan-India movie KD The Devil was revealed. A gangster story set in the 70s, it has Martin-fame Action Prince Dhruva Sarja in the lead, along with Sanjay Dutt in a powerful role as Dhak Deva. The highlight of the teaser, of course, was a sequence involving Sanjay’s Dhak Deva waltzing into a police station with a severed head, which he places on the station officer’s table to file a complaint saying that he’s found the head but not the body. Sanjay Dutt as Dhak Deva in KD The Devil

This and the visuals of Dhruva wielding a machete were, of course, indication of how violent KD the The Devil will be. Sanjay, though, says that the beauty of Prem’s script is that the film is not all about gore and bloodshed. There are emotions at play too, which is, one of Prem’s strong suites. The filmmaker is known to be the master of milking mother-son sentiments onscreen to best effect.

While Prem has Shilpa Shetty’s Satyavathi in the film, who will, presumably, bring in some such sentiment, what could he have in store for Sanjay? The actor says, “I loved every moment of working on KD. The character of Dhak Deva is amazing; he’s dangerous, but he’s also very complex. He has a family; the relationship he has with his wife and with Dhruva’s character, Kalidasa is beautiful and what takes the story ahead. It’s a unique story.”

KD The Devil has been produced by KVN Productions, the banner that’s also backing Rocking Star Yash’s next Toxic and Tamil superstar Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan. The film is rumoured to be a September 4 theatrical release, with the team yet to make an official announcement. It has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by William David of Vikrant Rona fame. It also stars Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, V Ravichandran and Ramesh Aravind, among many others and is said to be a 2-part saga.