‘She is required to....’: Bianca Censori follows a set of rules given by 'husband' Kanye West

Kanya West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori have been making heads turn for quite a while now. The duo have become famous for their antics and fashion sense.

“Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is.," said a friend of Bianca's.(Twitter/ Daily Loud)

In a recently released report, by the Daily Mail, “Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear.”

A source spoke with the news outlet to reveal that Bianca "is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.”

The insider also expressed that Bianca acts as if “she doesn't have a mind of her own” and “obeys” whatever Kanye puts her up to, as he has compelled her into believing that they are- “royal.”

In an earlier interview, Bianca's friends had expressed that they feared the American Rapper would turn her into another version of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who is the mother to four of his children.

“Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut,” they stated worryingly.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's designer has something different to say…

Mowalola Ogunlesi, a Nigerian designer, who has worked with the couple in the past is of a completely different opinion.

According to her, the Yeezy Architect has enormous control over what she wears and in fact, the couple work on her outfits together.

"Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye's brain,” said the London-based designer in an interview with Page Six.

"They want to show people that you can do this yourself. It's stuff that's attainable — tights," she added.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori- Timeline

Kanye and Bianca sparked up romance rumours in January 2023, just two months after he finalized his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Reportedly, the duo later married each other using a confidential marriage license.