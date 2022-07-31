SS Rajamouli congratulates Kiccha Sudeep on Vikrant Rona’s success: 'Takes guts and belief to invest on such a line'

Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film Vikrant Rona has taken a solid start at the box office, crossing ₹50 crore in just two days. Additionally, the film has also received a positive response from critics as well as celebs. The latest A-lister to praise the Kannada film is Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli, who has called the film ‘superb’ and congratulated Sudeep for its success. Also read: Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep's swag is the silver lining

On Sunday, the filmmaker took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations @KicchaSudeep on the success of Vikrant Rona. It takes guts and belief to invest on such a line. You did and it paid off. Preclimax, the heart of the film was superb. Couldn’t see that coming and it was too good. (applause emoji). Special mention to Guddy's friend Bhaskar.”

SS Rajamouli's tweet praising Vikrant Rona.

Rajamouli had directed Kiccha Sudeep in the 2012 film Eega (released as Makkhi in Hindi) and the actor also had a supporting role in the filmmaker’s 2015 blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning. The praise led fans to speculate if Sudeep would once again feature in one of Rajamouli’s upcoming films.

Many fans said that Rajamouli’s validation shows just how good the film is. One fan tweeted, “Hear it from @ssrajamouli sir, the verdict of #VikranthRona.” Several fans also appreciated that the Telugu filmmaker was praising a Kannada film, breaking the so-called language barrier. The film’s director Anup Bhandari responded to Rajamouli’s tweet, writing, “Thank you @ssrajamouli sir! We are all ecstatic! Specially Bhaskar, he is hoping to get a role in your next film.”

Vikant Rona, directed by Anup, also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez in an extended cameo. With a budget of ₹95 crore, it’s among the most expensive Kannada films ever. The film had a solid opening upon its release on July 29, raking in ₹35 crore on day one itself. Trade experts expect it to cross ₹100 crore by day four easily.

