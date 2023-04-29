'Terminator' superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger gets an ‘adorable’ pet for himself

'Terminator' superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for his love for pets. The 75-year-old has added a pig named Schnelly Schwarzenegger to his group of pets at home. He already had a donkey, a miniature horse, and a dog.

Arnold Schwarzenegger(Getty Images)

In the latest episode of FOX 11's The Issue Is show, Schwarzenegger informed fans about the pet pig. He explained that the name Schnelly is a derivation from "Chnell" which means "fast" in German. Talking about the name of the pig, the Hollywood star shared “Because when we brought her home, she ran out of the house and she ran all over the property. We couldn’t get her.” He also shared that the pig is getting along well with his other pets.

On Friday, The former California governor took to Instagram and shared a clip of the interview with FOX 11. He also shared a photograph of himself, smiling while posing with his dog and pig. "The family is growing. Meet Schnelly," he captioned the picture.

Schwarzenegger last acted in the movie Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019. But now he is set to mark his return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus. He will be seen in upcoming action movie Breakout. As per reports, he will play the character of a man named Terry Reynolds who sets out to break his stepson out of prison in a foreign country.

The 75-year-old's recent four-year break from acting is his second years-long hiatus from the film industry since his first movie released in 1970s. Schwarzenegger previously did not appear in any movies between 2005 and 2009 while he served as governor of California and the hiatus had ended with his appearance in The Expendables in 2010.