Toxic actor says ‘you have your own mind’, asks audience not to judge Yash film by ‘paid or genuine’ reviews

Geetu Mohandas’ Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was released in theatres on August 26, only to be panned by the critics and audiences alike. The film starring Yash in the lead role has since grossed around ₹300 crore worldwide despite being mounted on a massive budget. Actor Benedict Garrett, who played a key role in the film, defended it against negative reviews.

Toxic actor defends film against criticism

Nayanthara and Yash play siblings in Geetu Mohandas' film Toxic.

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Benedict took to his social media to post pictures of his scenes from Toxic. He defended the film in the caption, writing, “Sometimes malfunctions happen, Raya. Don’t make the mistake of judging a film by the negative reviews of others (be they genuine or paid). You have your own mind, don’t you? Use it. Remember - #TOXIC is a FAIRY TALE for GROWN-UPS. Still showing in cinemas. #toxicthemovie #yash #sandalwood #actor.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also defended the film when it was released, writing, “I honestly didn’t expect to love Toxic. I’m in the film, but I went into the cinema knowing very little about the story—and as someone who isn’t particularly a fan of action films, I was genuinely surprised by how deeply it affected me. Because Toxic isn’t really about the violence, the gore, the sex or the spectacle. It’s a fairy tale for grown-ups—a dark, chaotic, disturbing reflection of the toxic world we inherit and the choices that trauma, conditioning, power, religion, colonialism and society can make us capable of.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also defended the film when it was released, writing, “I honestly didn’t expect to love Toxic. I’m in the film, but I went into the cinema knowing very little about the story—and as someone who isn’t particularly a fan of action films, I was genuinely surprised by how deeply it affected me. Because Toxic isn’t really about the violence, the gore, the sex or the spectacle. It’s a fairy tale for grown-ups—a dark, chaotic, disturbing reflection of the toxic world we inherit and the choices that trauma, conditioning, power, religion, colonialism and society can make us capable of.” {{/usCountry}}

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Benedict also admitted that the film ‘won’t be for everyone’, adding, “And perhaps that’s exactly why I admire Geetu Mohandas for making it. She didn’t make a film designed to give everyone what they already know they want. She made something challenging, unconventional and open to interpretation. And Yash’s performance? Absolutely astounding. I’m proud to have played even a small part in this film, but this isn’t me promoting my own work. This is me, as a viewer, saying: Toxic blew me away.”

About Toxic and its criticism

Toxic is directed by Geetu and co-written by Yash. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, respectively. It stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film tells the story of a gangster who takes control of illegal activities in Goa, which remains under Portuguese rule despite India’s independence. The film received criticism for its screenplay and dialogue, as well as for its violence and sexual themes.