Toxic box office collection day 3 (updated live): Yash, Nayanthara film brings in 11 crore; stays steady after dip

Toxic box office collection day 3 (updated live): Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was released in theatres this Wednesday amid high expectations from fans. After an opening only closely beaten by Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film saw a massive dip on its second day. Here’s how it’s performing on Friday.

Toxic box office collection day 3

Toxic box office collection day 3 (updated live): Nayanthara and Yash play siblings in the Geetu Mohandas film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Toxic collected ₹11.78 crore net in India by 5 PM on Friday, taking the three-day total to ₹150.53 crore. The film showed an occupancy of 20.1% from 13,263 shows. So far, it has remained steady after showing a 62.8% dip on day 2, when it collected ₹37.65 crore. The film has a massive opening of ₹101.10 crore.

So far, it has performed better in Hindi than in Kannada. The Telugu and Tamil versions have been decent, while the Malayalam version hasn’t received much response, despite the film's release on Onam. Toxic has the added advantage of three more days before the weekend, when collections are usually expected to spike. But given that the film opened to a lukewarm response, it remains to be seen how it fares over the weekend before the expected dip on weekdays.

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Deep Dive What were the box office earnings of Toxic on its third day? On its third day, Toxic collected ₹11 crore, bringing the total to ₹150.53 crore in three days. Why did Toxic experience a significant dip in box office collection on its second day? Toxic saw a 62.8% drop in collections on its second day, likely due to lukewarm reviews despite high initial expectations. How does Toxic's box office performance compare to other films released around the same time? Toxic has performed better than some films like Sunny Deol’s Border 2 and lagged behind Dhurandhar 2, which grossed ₹339.27 crore in three days.

{{^usCountry}} Toxic was initially supposed to be released in March and clash with Dhurandhar 2. The Ranveer Singh-starrer had collected a whopping ₹339.27 crore in three days. Toxic has stayed ahead of another top-grossing film this year, Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which made ₹121 crore in three days. Ram Charan’s Peddi and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan collected ₹125.50 crore and ₹92.75 crore, respectively. About Toxic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toxic was initially supposed to be released in March and clash with Dhurandhar 2. The Ranveer Singh-starrer had collected a whopping ₹339.27 crore in three days. Toxic has stayed ahead of another top-grossing film this year, Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which made ₹121 crore in three days. Ram Charan’s Peddi and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan collected ₹125.50 crore and ₹92.75 crore, respectively. About Toxic {{/usCountry}}

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Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Set in Goa, still under Portuguese rule even as the rest of India had achieved Independence, it tells the story of a gangster’s rise and fall from power.

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Yash plays dual roles as Raya and his son Ticket. Nayanthara plays Raya’s sister, Ganga, and Huma plays his arch nemesis, Elizabeth. Tara, Kiara, and Rukmini play Rebecca, Nadia and Mellisa. Toxic has faced controversy since the film’s first promotional materials were released, due to its violence and sensual content. This only intensified once the film hit screens. The makers have since disabled ratings on the ticketing platform BookMyShow.