Toxic English version finally gets release date: Yash, Geetu Mohandas film to have shorter cut; know all details

It has been a week since Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was released in theatres worldwide to a lukewarm response. The film, which was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, was released in all South Indian languages and Hindi in India. Many were confused about the release of the English version, and the makers provided an update on Thursday.

Toxic English version gets a release date

Yash plays the lead in Geetu Mohandas' gangster film Toxic.

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On Thursday, Toxic's official social media account announced that the English version will hit screens on September 4. With a shorter runtime, the film will be available only in select theatres across India. “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, in English - one of the languages the film was written and shot in. A shorter cut from the Indian language version. In cinemas from September 4, 2026,” read the announcement.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the CBFC website, the Kannada version of Toxic was certified on August 13 with a runtime of 194.12 minutes (3 hours 14 minutes). The English version was certified on September 1 with a runtime of 176.52 (2 hours 56 minutes). It has also been certified A. The English version was released overseas on the same day as the Kannada one. It is unknown why the makers chose to delay the release in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the CBFC website, the Kannada version of Toxic was certified on August 13 with a runtime of 194.12 minutes (3 hours 14 minutes). The English version was certified on September 1 with a runtime of 176.52 (2 hours 56 minutes). It has also been certified A. The English version was released overseas on the same day as the Kannada one. It is unknown why the makers chose to delay the release in India. {{/usCountry}}

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Bookings for the English version of Toxic have opened in Mumbai and Bengaluru as of this writing.

Internet reacts to release news

After the announcement, many were confused as to why Toxic wasn’t initially released in English in India. And there were others who thought the makers should’ve shot in Hindi instead of dubbing. “Next time shoot in Kannada and Hindi only. Cater to who matters!!” read one comment, while another wrote, “Include original cut man, we know what you missed in kannada/hindi cut.”

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Some fans were excited to see the shorter version, “Gonna watch once again in English version,” while others wondered, “Shorter cut means less than 3:14 hours excluding songs?” One thought, “A trick to encash innocent fans' money again and again!” Many commented, asking the makers to change the editing pattern that the Kannada version suffered from.

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About Toxic and its criticism

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, co-written and produced by Yash, who also plays the lead. Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth also star in it. It tells the story of a gangster named Raya who takes control of all illegal businesses in Goa, still under Portuguese rule, while the rest of India is independent. The film received criticism for its screenplay, pacing, and theme. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Toxic has collected ₹234 crore net in India and ₹322 crore gross worldwide in eight days.