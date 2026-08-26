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Toxic review and release live updates: Yash returns with a bang in revenge saga, packed houses signal a 100-crore start

By Abhimanyu Mathur
Aug 26, 2026, 08:32:28 IST

Toxic review and release live updates: Yash is back after KGF with another violent revenge saga, Toxic. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

Toxic review and release live updates: Nayanthara and Yash in the film. (Photo: Instagram)
Toxic review and release live updates: Nayanthara and Yash in the film. (Photo: Instagram)

Toxic review and release live updates: 'Rocking Star' Yash is back with his first release in four years and the first since the blockbuster KGF franchise. Toxic sees him in the gangster drama genre again...Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 26 Aug 2026, 08:32:27 AM IST

    Toxic Review and Release LIVE: Makers urge for no spoilers

  • 26 Aug 2026, 08:23:02 AM IST

    Toxic Review and Release LIVE: Advance booking explodes

    The advance bookings for the film opened five days before release. Toxic sold over 1.5 million tickets for the first day alone in India, grossing 49 crore for day 1. This includes a mammoth 28 crore from the Hindi dub alone.

  • 26 Aug 2026, 08:19:24 AM IST

    Toxic Review and Release LIVE: Court restrains false, defamatory news against film

    The 36th CCH Court in Bengaluru has restrained the publication and broadcast of false and defamatory news against actor Toxic. The film's makers, KVN Productions had approached the Sessions Court seeking protection. After hearing the petition, the court issued an order restraining such publication and broadcast.

  • 26 Aug 2026, 08:06:48 AM IST

    Toxic Review and Release LIVE: Yash returns after four years

    Toxic is Yash's first release in four years, and the hype is immense. The film has opened in theatres across India in Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

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