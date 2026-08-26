Toxic review and release live updates: Yash returns with a bang in revenge saga, packed houses signal a ₹100-crore start
Toxic review and release live updates: Yash is back after KGF with another violent revenge saga, Toxic. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.
Toxic review and release live updates: 'Rocking Star' Yash is back with his first release in four years and the first since the blockbuster KGF franchise. Toxic sees him in the gangster drama genre again...Read More
• Starring Yash in a dual role, the film stars five female leads - Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.
• A gangster drama, Toxic has been directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by Geetu and Yash.
• Billed as Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, the film is a violent revenge saga set in the world of crime. The period piece is set in the Goa of 1950s.
• Toxic was set to release in March, clashing with Dhurandhar 2, but was postponed to June due to the war in the Middle East.
• The film missed its June release date too, with the makers citing post-production delays. Eventually, a release date of 26 August was announced.
• Toxic has faced its fair share of criticism for the violence and graphic sexual content in its trailer and teasers, with some court cases as well.
• Lead star Yash has maintained that the film has a different tone that will surprise the audience. He has said this is not a film for kids.
• Toxic was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and just two modifications. However, it did receive an A-rating.
• The advance bookings for the film opened on five days before release. Toxic sold over 1.5 million tickets for the first day alone in India, grossing ₹49 crore.
• The film's release has been turned into a festival by Yash's fans eager to celebrate his return. Toxic has been shot in Kannada and English, and will also release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
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- 26 Aug 2026, 08:32:27 AM IST
Toxic Review and Release LIVE: Makers urge for no spoilers
- 26 Aug 2026, 08:23:02 AM IST
Toxic Review and Release LIVE: Advance booking explodes
The advance bookings for the film opened five days before release. Toxic sold over 1.5 million tickets for the first day alone in India, grossing ₹49 crore for day 1. This includes a mammoth ₹28 crore from the Hindi dub alone.
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- 26 Aug 2026, 08:19:24 AM IST
Toxic Review and Release LIVE: Court restrains false, defamatory news against film
The 36th CCH Court in Bengaluru has restrained the publication and broadcast of false and defamatory news against actor Toxic. The film's makers, KVN Productions had approached the Sessions Court seeking protection. After hearing the petition, the court issued an order restraining such publication and broadcast.
- 26 Aug 2026, 08:06:48 AM IST
Toxic Review and Release LIVE: Yash returns after four years
Toxic is Yash's first release in four years, and the hype is immense. The film has opened in theatres across India in Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
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