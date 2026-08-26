Toxic review and release live updates: Yash returns with a bang in revenge saga, packed houses signal a 100-crore start

• Starring Yash in a dual role, the film stars five female leads - Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

• A gangster drama, Toxic has been directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by Geetu and Yash.

• Billed as Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, the film is a violent revenge saga set in the world of crime. The period piece is set in the Goa of 1950s.

• Toxic was set to release in March, clashing with Dhurandhar 2, but was postponed to June due to the war in the Middle East.

• The film missed its June release date too, with the makers citing post-production delays. Eventually, a release date of 26 August was announced.

• Toxic has faced its fair share of criticism for the violence and graphic sexual content in its trailer and teasers, with some court cases as well.

• Lead star Yash has maintained that the film has a different tone that will surprise the audience. He has said this is not a film for kids.

• Toxic was cleared by the CBFC with no cuts and just two modifications. However, it did receive an A-rating.

• The advance bookings for the film opened on five days before release. Toxic sold over 1.5 million tickets for the first day alone in India, grossing ₹49 crore.

• The film's release has been turned into a festival by Yash's fans eager to celebrate his return. Toxic has been shot in Kannada and English, and will also release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.