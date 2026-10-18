Val Chmerkovskiy's TikTok post about Carrie Ann Inaba leads to one-week 'Dancing With the Stars' suspension

Val Chmerkovskiy has been suspended from Dancing with the Stars for one week after a TikTok post that seemed to point to Will Smith’s 2022 Oscar slap. The post was later deleted.
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Producer BBC Studios announced the suspension in a statement. It said: “The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable. Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”
(This story is being updated)
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