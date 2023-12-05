Video reveals adorable nickname Taylor Swift may have given Travis Kelce: Watch

Fans think Taylor Swift calls Travis Kelce by a sweet nickname, as per a video posted to X. The video shows Taylor seemingly yelling “Come on Trav” while the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 3. She was seen cheering onfrom a VIP suite at Lambeau Field.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

“y’all acting as if I can move on from this “come on Trav” I’m dying here,” the fan video is captioned. The singer was seen wearing coordinating colours with her friendBrittany Mahomes.

Taylor and Travis, meanwhile, are now prepared to spend the first extended time of their life together, after their relationship came under the spotlight. “Taylor's still smitten with Travis,” a Swift insider said, according to the Daily Mail. “But she realizes that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together. Up until now it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules.”

A source also told the news outlet PEOPLE in the past that Travis has never dated someone like Taylor. "Taylor's unlike anyone Travis has dated before," the source said. “It was very unexpected for his friends, but he's so into her and very, very happy.”

"Some people thought he was just joking around about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it," the insider added, referring to Travis trying to give Taylor his phone number when he attended her Eras tour at Arrowhead Stadium. The source added that Travis and Taylor are "having a great time getting to know one another" and "have introduced some of their friends to each other" recently.

"Everyone's getting along and seeing how much fun they have together. They make a very cute couple,” the source said.