Vijay Deverakonda is ok with gossip about his personal life: 'I’d rather have these rumours about me than be a nobody'

Vijay Deverakonda’s personal lifeue has always been a hot topic of discussion given his star status. The actor has seen it all from rumours about his career to linkups with female co-stars, the latest of which is his rumoured relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. In a new interaction, Vijay opened up about the spotlight on his personal life and said it does not bother him. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna blushes as Vijay Deverakonda calls her beautiful

Vijay and Rashmika have worked together in two films so far- Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Both are all set to make their Bollywood debut soon-- Vijay with Liger opposite Ananya Panday and Rashmika with Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Rumours about the two actors dating have been doing rounds for quite sometime

Vijay opened up about such rumours in a recent promotional interview for his upcoming movie, Liger. As per a Times of India, in a group interview, Vijay said, “I think it’s just collateral damage of being a public figure. When people love you and want to know more about you, they’re just interested in your life. If there are news articles coming, I’m ok with it.”

He added, “I’d rather be who I am and have these rumours written about me than be a nobody and have nothing written about me. So I’m ok with the not necessarily true stuff, or not necessarily productive stuff. I’m comfortable with it, it does not bother me.”

The conjectures about their speculated love affair were even heard on the couch of chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7. When Vijay Deverakonda appeared on the show recently, host Karan Johar asked him about his rumoured relationship with Rashmika. The actor called Rashmika his ‘good friend’ and said, “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created.”

