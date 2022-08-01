Vikrant Rona day 4 box office collection: South flavour still reigns supreme, film estimated to cross 115 worldwide

Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona has added another ₹29 crore to its already-bloated haul. Over its first weekend, the film is estimated to have crossed ₹115-120 crore worldwide. This marks the continued love for films from Kannada, Tamil and Telugu that audiences across the country and the world have been showing lately. (Also read: Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep's swag is the silver lining of a weird film)

According to estimates from industry sources, Vikrant Rona earned a major ₹29 crore on Sunday, its fourth day of release, marking an extended weekend for the movie. This takes the film's haul beyond ₹110 crore. It's far more than what Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera could manage through it's entire first week: ₹40 crore.

Vikrant Rona starring Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins, and is helmed by Anup Bhandari. It was released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It hit theatres on July 28. With a budget of ₹95 crore, it’s among the most expensive Kannada films ever made.

In recent times, films like Telugu actioners Pushpa - The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 (Kannada) emerged as the biggest hits of the industry, while many Bollywood movies failed to deliver. The Hindi film industry has so far only seen hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Juggjug Jeeyo.

During the Hindi trailer launch, Sudeep said he doesn't want to "generalise" the success of south films as he believes that if Bollywood didn't have good work to offer, it wouldn't have lasted this long.

"A lot of films are made in a year, not every film does well. A couple of films do, a couple of films don't. That doesn't mean that we generalise and say it (the industry) is dominating. There are good times for everything. If the Hindi film industry wasn't doing great films, if it didn't have great people, how would you sustain for so many years?" he said.

