Who is Liz Laz? Virat Kohli liking German model's pic reminds internet of Avneet Kaur episode: 'Algorithm strikes again'

Photographer Advait Vaidya is a prominent name in the Indian fashion and entertainment industry. He has shot some of the biggest models and stars around, and routinely posts pictures from his shoots on his Instagram. But surprisingly, it was his picture of a little-known German model that made headlines - and memes - recently. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli liked a picture of German model Liz Laz, clicked by Advait, which was spotted by social media users, leading to memes, jokes, and more.

Virat Kohli’s like on German model’s picture

Virat Kohli seemed to like a picture featuring Liz, sparking hilarious memes on social media.

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Advait and Liz posted the picture jointly on Instagram in January, and got several thousand likes on it too. “Some golden hour shots,” Liz captioned the picture. But the picture came to the forefront on Thursday as Advait noticed Virat had liked it. The photographer shared a screenshot of Instagram’s notification about Virat’s like on his stories. He also shared a video detailing the like, and wrote, “How does one react to this.. When the Goat, @virat.kohli .. Likes your Post.. me and @lizlaz_tv are still rubbing our eyes to check if it's actually happening.. haha.. Thank you Goat.”

Memes galore

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{{^usCountry}} This immediately led to fans laughing about how Virat had to apologise last year after liking a picture shared by the fan club of actor Avneet Kaur. “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” Virat had shared back then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This immediately led to fans laughing about how Virat had to apologise last year after liking a picture shared by the fan club of actor Avneet Kaur. “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” Virat had shared back then. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling that, one social media user quipped, “Anushka should make him put out an apology again.” Another chirped, “High time Virat gets an alt account to escape these headlines.” One referred to Virat’s wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and their son Akaay, and joked, “Anushka Sharma, take this phone from Akaay. He is liking random pictures again.” One summed up the sentiment: “Algorithm strikes again, Virat?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling that, one social media user quipped, “Anushka should make him put out an apology again.” Another chirped, “High time Virat gets an alt account to escape these headlines.” One referred to Virat’s wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and their son Akaay, and joked, “Anushka Sharma, take this phone from Akaay. He is liking random pictures again.” One summed up the sentiment: “Algorithm strikes again, Virat?” {{/usCountry}}

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Who is Liz?

LizLaz describes herself as a “Vlogger, Foodie and Singer” in her Instagram bio. Based in Germany, she mentions she is part South African, part German, and has a Master's degree in Psychology. Liz, who has close to half a million Instagram followers now, frequently collaborates with Indian artists and photographers as well.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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